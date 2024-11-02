Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce slams fan’s phone for making homophobic slur about brother Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t mess with Jason Kelce and his family.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center confronted a Penn State fan who directed a homophobic slur at his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, regarding his relationship with superstar Taylor Swift. The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media.

In the footage, a Penn State fan walking behind Jason Kelce can be heard saying, “Kelce, how does it feel that your brother is a f***** for dating Taylor Swift?”

The former All-Pro Eagles center immediately turned around, took the man’s phone, and smashed it on the ground.

Jason Kelce smashes the phone of some homophobic loser to bits after he decided to talk s**t on his brother and Taylor Swift right in front of him.



What an icon.pic.twitter.com/HMKRP2iYLB — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 2, 2024

A second video appears to show the fan chasing Jason Kelce down, asking for his phone back. That’s when Kelce appeared to say, “Who’s the f***** now?”

Looks like the guy chased Jason all the way down to the stadium to get his smashed phone back and Jason was ready to go.



“Who’s the f****t now?”pic.twitter.com/pJmTAV66NK — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) November 2, 2024

Kelce has yet to comment about the incident.

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce at Penn State for ‘College GameDay’

The incident occurred while Kelce was visiting Happy Valley for the Ohio State-Penn State game. Earlier, he had appeared on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” where he attempted field goals after playfully criticizing kickers during a segment with Pat McAfee. Kelce missed both attempts — badly.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for over a year now.

