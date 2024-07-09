Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns reportedly battling for 6-time All-Star in NBA free agency

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A new report claims the Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns are in a serious free-agent battle for the talents of an impact bench player with six All-Star appearances on his resume.

The last week has been very busy for the Philadelphia 76ers. The organization entered the summer with the second most available cap space in the league and a boatload of speculation on how they intended to use that money.

Immediately after free agency opened, the organization signed future Hall-of-Famer Paul George to a max contract. Re-signed talented reserve swingman Kelly Oubre, Jr. and added Miami Heat sixth man Caleb Martin. However, a new report reveals they are not yet done with their summer spending and are competing with the Phoenix Suns for the same veteran.

On Wednesday, Suns reporter Gerald Bourguet reported that “Kyle Lowry is still in play [for Phoenix] and the two sides are still talking, but he may wind up back in Philly.”

Kyle Lowry stats (2023-24): 28.4 MPG, 8.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.6 APG, 0.9 SPG, 40% 3PT

In a follow-up post on X, formerly Twitter, Bourguet claimed that if the Suns lose the free agent fight for the 18-year veteran, the organization is completely fine with the idea of Monte Morris getting the bulk of their point guard minutes off the bench in 2023-24. Which seems to suggest a return to the Sixers is the likeliest scenario.

The one-time NBA champion has settled into a very nice niche as an impact reserve since leaving the Toronto Raptors following the 2020-21 season. He was a key part of the Miami Heat’s runs to the Finals two years ago and was a notable part of Nick Nurse’s rotation for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

