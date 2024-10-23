Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly be investigated by NBA for resting Joel Embiid first week of season

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers will reportedly be getting a call by the NBA since Joel Embiid will be resting during the first week of the regular season.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reports the NBA will be investigating the Sixers over the former MVP’s player participation.

The NBA is likely to commence an investigation into the Philadelphia 76ers surrounding the player participation of All-NBA center Joel Embiid, sources told ESPN. More to come on NBA Today on ESPN right now. pic.twitter.com/WwZNHgLLcl — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2024

Embiid is missing Wednesday night’s opener against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, and Sunday’s matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

Embiid didn’t play in any preseason games due to left knee injury management after undergoing torn meniscus surgery last year that limited him to 39 regular season games. He did return in time for the playoffs, when the Sixers lost in the first round to the New York Knicks.

The team said Embiid is “responding well to his individualized plan,” and ramping up “play activities this week, including scrimmaging.” He will be re-evaluated this weekend.

Despite not being ready to start the season, Embiid was able to participate for Team USA in the Paris Olympics.

Charania reports that it’s not unusual “for the NBA to review a team anytime a superstar player misses a national television game, as per the player participation policy.”

Paul George, who the Sixers signed to a four-year, $212 million contract in the offseason, also won’t play tonight due to a bone bruise in his left knee.

Philadelphia 76ers previously said they will monitor Joel Embiid’s workload

Since Embiid has never been healthy heading into the playoffs during his Sixers’ tenure, the front office said they will monitor his workload throughout the season.

Daryl Morey, the president of basketball operations for the Sixers, previously told ESPN that Embiid — and George — will most likely not play in back-to-back games this season.

“We’re going to be smart about it. Part of being smart about it is having both Paul and Joel probably not play many back-to-backs, if any,” Morey said.

Embiid even said he doubts he will ever play consecutive games again during his career.

The Sixers are 3.5-point home underdogs for their season opener against the Bucks.

