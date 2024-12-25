WATCH: Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid suffers unreal injury scare during pregame warmups

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Nothing is going right for Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid this season.

The former MVP has been sidelined for an astounding 19 of the 76ers’ 27 games this season, dealing with a combination of left knee injury management, a three-game suspension for shoving a Philadelphia Inquirer columnist, and a sinus fracture. His latest setback came Monday when he was ejected from the game against the San Antonio Spurs after collecting two technical fouls while disputing a foul call.

Even when Embiid has managed to suit up, his dominant presence has been notably diminished. Through eight appearances, the typically explosive center is averaging just 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The concerns about Embiid’s durability took another concerning turn during warmups before Wednesday’s marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Boston Celtics.

Related: Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid has missed nearly 50% of games throughout career as he’s entered ‘new normal’

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid falls over rope during pregame warmups

While attempting a step-back three-pointer near the sideline during his pregame routine, Embiid lost his footing and tripped over a rope barrier. The 7-footer remained down for several moments, clearly favoring his right ankle, before eventually getting to his feet and leaving the court.

No sign of Embiid after this fall pic.twitter.com/nTX8iZeToL — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) December 25, 2024

The 76ers quickly addressed the situation, telling ESPN’s Tim Bontemps that while Embiid had tweaked his ankle, he was otherwise unharmed and would remain in the starting lineup for the Christmas Day showdown.

Related: Is Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid morphing into Ben Simmons? ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has harsh words for former NBA MVP