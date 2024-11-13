Would Philadelphia 76ers deal star rookie Jared McCain? NBA insiders reveal what players struggling team can trade right now

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It’s been a grueling start to the season for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers fell to 2-8 on the season after losing to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was Joel Embiid’s season debut and the first time he and Paul George played together. Embiid was rusty, scoring 13 points on 2-for-11 shooting, while George dropped a game-high 29 points in the 111-99 loss.

The team will be without Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The organization has indicated Embiid and George won’t play many back-to-back games this season, and Maxey is still nursing a hamstring injury.

Despite the early-season struggles, Philadelphia still has its sights set on the playoffs and bringing an NBA championship back to the city for the first time since 1983. It’s no surprise they’re actively scouring the trade market to bolster their roster.

ESPN NBA insider Kevin Pelton reveals the Sixers need a big-bodied power forward. Six-foot-eight Guerschon Yabusele has essentially been acting as a backup center when Andre Drummond starts.

“Even with Embiid back, Philly should be on the hunt for size at power forward. Yabusele is the tallest player the Sixers can put there, and 14 teams — including four of the other seven who made the East playoffs last season, led by Milwaukee and the Cleveland Cavaliers — average a height of more than 6-foot-8 for their power forwards. Philadelphia could use another player capable of matching up who won’t hurt their spacing on offense,” notes Pelton.

Regarding immediate trade options, ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks reveals rookies Jared McCain and Adem Bona, and second-year player Ricky Council IV are eligible to be traded before Dec. 15, the day many free agents signed in the offseason can be dealt.

If the Sixers choose to deal McCain, the franchise could face backlash from fans. McCain has become an instant fan favorite and has scored 18 points or more four times this season, including 20-plus points in the last two games. He’s also played 30 minutes or more in the last three games as head coach Nick Nurse continues to trust the first-round pick.

“It has been a bumpy start for the 76ers. That said, Embiid and Paul George finally shared the court, and the 76ers hope All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey isn’t too far behind in his recovery from a hamstring injury. The plan will be the same: aggressively try to add depth between now and the February trade deadline with the contracts and first-round picks the 76ers have at their disposal. That has always been team president Daryl Morey’s operating procedure, and this year won’t be any different,” notes ESPN NBA insider Tim Bontemps.

It remains to be seen how Philadelphia will revamp its roster, but one thing remains certain — their stars need to get healthy if they have any shot at competing in the playoffs.

