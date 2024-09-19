Philadelphia Eagles legend criticizes Sixers’ ownership of ‘strong-arming’ city for new arena

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A Philadelphia Eagles legend won’t be ringing the bell at 76ers games anytime soon.

During an appearance on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show, Jason Kelce had harsh words for the proposed new Sixers’ arena in Center City. The future Hall of Famer believes Sixers owner Josh Harris and the rest of the ownership group are “strong-arming” the city.

Jason Kelce’s full response to the new agreement to build a Sixers arena in Center City: “At the end of the day people are probably going to love it..But right now I really hate it.”



“They’re strong-arming the city, what do you do? Do you risk losing the Sixers? It just sucks! The ownership group isn’t Philadelphian. [Harris has] got a New Jersey Devils team, a Philadelphia team and now a Washington team. And now they’re forcing the city to do what this guy wants and it sucks!” a passionate Kelce said, referring to Harris owning the NHL’s Devils and the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker announced Wednesday that she reached an agreement with the Sixers on the Center City arena. The proposal has faced criticisms and protests over concerns that it might displace Chinatown residents and gentrify the area. The arena would be built right next to the Chinatown section of Philadelphia, along Market Street.

Eagles great says similar to when Browns left Cleveland

Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, compared the situation to when the old Cleveland Browns moved to Baltimore to become the Ravens.

“And part of me is like, I have scars of this from growing up in Cleveland and watching Art Modell trying to strong-arm the city and then move them to Baltimore,” the former All-Pro center said. “I really have a strong disdain for the fact that this guy strong-armed the city by threatening to move them out of the city and all of these people that have devoted all of their time, all of their efforts, all of their money — a lifetime of fandom towards this team. And now you are going to strong-arm people against what the city wants. I really have a hard time being OK with that, I’m not OK with it. I think it’s wrong.”

Kelce believes, though, that in the end people will eventually be happy with the Center City arena, but it will take time.

“And I’ll say this, when it does get built in Center City and all of these people are displaced, at the end of the day people are probably going to love it. In 10 years, all of this is going to be different. We’re probably really happy there’s this beautiful complex that was developed down there and is a thriving part of the city. But right now I really hate it,” Kelce said.

Kelce added that he would prefer if the Sixers built a new arena in the South Philadelphia complex that’s the home to the Eagles, Phillies, and Flyers.

To be clear, I would absolutely support the Sixers building their own arena in South Philadelphia. The renting thing isn’t fair to them, I just hate the strong arming of the city to force an inevitable move into an area that the local residents, and vast majority of… https://t.co/jJifC1XWip — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) September 19, 2024

Currently, the Sixers share the Wells Fargo Center with the Flyers. The Sixers are a tenant since Comcast Spectator owns the building.

The arena still needs approval by Philadelphia’s City Council. If it gets approved, the Sixers’ new home is expected to open by 2031.

