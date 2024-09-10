Did Pearl Jam reveal Philadelphia 76ers’ new City Edition jersey during concert?

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It appears Pearl Jam unveiled what the Philadelphia 76ers’ latest City Edition jerseys will look like during their show at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday night.

On Pattison reports bassist Jeff Ament wore the Sixers’ new 2024-25 City Edition jersey onstage. The jersey is similar to the 2021-22 uniform inspired by the Spectrum era.

Also Read: Where do the Philadelphia 76ers land in our NBA power rankings before training camps open?

However, there are some differences. The 2021-22 City Edition jersey had a navy blue base color, while the new one has a white base. Also, the numbers are now blue compared to red before.

According to On Pattison, the Sixers reached out to Pearl Jam since lead singer Eddie Vedder was a big fan of the old Spectrum jersey. The organization then gave the band the new City Edition jersey to wear for the show. Pearl Jam actually closed down the old Spectrum on Oct. 31, 2009.

No 2001 Philadelphia 76ers Throwback Unis… Yet

Did Pearl Jam leak the new Sixers City Connect jerseys last night?



Bassist, Jeff Ament rocking a Tyrese Maxey jersey.



📸: @johnmd750 pic.twitter.com/aPE0J6n7Rz — On Pattison (@OnPattison) September 10, 2024

Even though these City Edition jerseys will surely sell well, there will be fans who are once again disappointed the Sixers didn’t bring back the throwback 2001-02 black uniforms that Allen Iverson and company wore when they went to the NBA Finals.

The Sixers have several new players who will be rocking these City Edition jerseys this upcoming season. General manager Daryl Morey was busy, bringing in Paul George, Caleb Martin, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, and French Olympic star Guerschon Yabusele. The Sixers also brought back Kelly Oubre Jr., and Kyle Lowry, and re-signed Tyrese Maxey to a max extension.

Also Read: NBA games today – Training camp start dates and upcoming 2024 NBA preseason schedule