NBA insider provides Paul George update; Golden State Warriors remain most likely scenario

The Paul George saga with his Los Angeles Clippers will soon be coming to a head. The nine-time All-Star forward has a deadline of Saturday to pick up or decline his $48.79 million option for next season.

Throughout the spring, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that George would opt out of the contract and re-sign with the Clippers.

That’s now a lot less certain.

Apparently, George and the Clippers are at an impass in contract talks, leading to the real possibility that he’ll opt into his deal and request a trade from the team.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors continue to be linked to George on a never-ending loop. They are looking to trade for the star wing and are willing to offer him a max contract.

We’re now hearing more on this from Brian Windhorst of ESPN. The NBA insider reported on Friday that “the Clippers are not despereate to keep” George. He also indicates that Los Angeles is not offering George a max contract.

Paul George to the Golden State Warriors is looking more likely

Something could come to fruition on this end during the weekend. Another report indicates that Golden State is prioritizing a George trade over re-signing four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson in free agency.

Meanwhile, an Eastern Conference contender is prepared to offer Thompson a huge contract once NBA free agency gets going on Sunday.

Paul George stats (2023-24): 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG, 47% FG ,41% 3-point

The Warriors have their own decision to make on Chris Paul. His $30 million non-guaranteed option deadline is Saturday. Paul would be involved in any trade bringing George to the Bay Area. Andrew Wiggins would presumably, too.