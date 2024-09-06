Patrick Mahomes makes more Kansas City Chiefs history in season opener

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will break multiple NFL records once his career comes to an end.

In just six seasons as Kansas City’s starter, the 28-year-old Mahomes has led the team to three Super Bowl titles. He’s earned two regular-season MVP awards and is a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

The dude also headed into Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night having already thrown for 28,424 yards. He needed 84 yards to pass all-time great Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson for the most in franchise history.

It did not take Mahomes too long to surpass Dawson. It came via a 23-yard pass to star tight end Travis Kelce.

The play that made Patrick Mahomes the Chiefs all-time passing leader 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QNdFaRYRyJ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 6, 2024

To put all of this into perspective, it took Dawson 14 seasons to reach his career total of 28,711 yards.

Patrick Mahomes stats (2023): 67% completion, 4,183 yards, 27 TD, 14 INT

Mahomes still has ways to go before he comes close to some of the all-time greats. Tom Brady finished his career with an absurd 89,214 yards. Even then, this is some impressive stuff from the reigning Super Bowl MVP.