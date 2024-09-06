fbpx

Patrick Mahomes makes more Kansas City Chiefs history in season opener

Patrick Mahomes
Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will break multiple NFL records once his career comes to an end.

In just six seasons as Kansas City’s starter, the 28-year-old Mahomes has led the team to three Super Bowl titles. He’s earned two regular-season MVP awards and is a three-time Super Bowl MVP.

The dude also headed into Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens Thursday night having already thrown for 28,424 yards. He needed 84 yards to pass all-time great Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson for the most in franchise history.

It did not take Mahomes too long to surpass Dawson. It came via a 23-yard pass to star tight end Travis Kelce.

To put all of this into perspective, it took Dawson 14 seasons to reach his career total of 28,711 yards.

Mahomes still has ways to go before he comes close to some of the all-time greats. Tom Brady finished his career with an absurd 89,214 yards. Even then, this is some impressive stuff from the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

