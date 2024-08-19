One of world’s biggest billionaires could buy Boston Celtics for a staggering price

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Surprisingly, the Boston Celtics, after winning the NBA Finals, have been mentioned as a franchise that could be sold in the near future. As the franchise with the most NBA Championships in league history, the possibility of the Celtics being sold is significant.

But who would even have that much coin? There are only a handful of people who could swing such a purchase, but the perfect candidate may have emerged.

Related: NBA MVP race 2024-25: Will the NBA have a new MVP winner?

‘Legitimate buzz’ building about Jeff Bezos buying Boston Celtics

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, the Boston Celtics are owned by the Boston Basketball Partners L.L.C., with Wycliffe K. Grousbeck as the majority owner. Soon, the Celtics could have a new owner, who goes by the name of Jeff Bezos.

The Amazon founder has the second-largest net worth in the world, at just under $200 billion. Needless to say, that’s enough to buy anything he wants, but according to NBA insider Marc Stein, Bezos could be targeting the Celtics as his next investment.

“In the last few days there’s been some I think legitimate buzz about Jeff Bezos buying the Celtics, and I think it’s real. I think he’s gonna be one of the suitors. Which got me thinking, Jeff Bezos when he’s looking at the Celtics, what is he seeing? What does he want? And I think the only way it makes sense is that it’s one of the crown jewel franchises. That’s why you get it. To him, it would be no different than if you bought this famous gigantic $300 million yacht but I think it’s real that he’s potentially in the mix for this. The league wants six billion for the Celtics, six billion, they don’t own their arena, it’s a crazy price but they’re probably going to get it. They want the six billion because they want expansion teams in Seattle and Vegas and then Mexico City’s kind of looming as a third team but they want to get six billion a piece for the two franchises for expansion which would mean a check of $400 million to every NBA owner, all 30. They’re trying to establish a price with the Celtics team and the Celtics themselves the Grousbeck family.” NBA insider Marc Stein on Jeff Bezos/Boston Celtics

Like everything else he does, Bezos sees the Celtics as a wise investment opportunity, and who’s to say he’s wrong? The Celtics are one of the most well-known sports franchises in the world, and they happen to have a very good team right now. It could be the perfect time to buy, especially with further NBA expansion looming.

A $6 billion figure is a staggering amount, but for one of the world’s biggest billionaires, it’s simply a drop in the bucket of an ocean. Not to mention, getting an extra $400 million return once new expansion teams are added will give him a great opportunity to get a nice dividend in the near future too.

Related: NBA insider reveals LeBron James was close to being traded during 2024 season