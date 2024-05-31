Oklahoma City Thunder linked to landing best big man available

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While the Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t reach their goals this season, the common thought is that Mark Daigneault’s team is on the rise. Having Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren certainly helps, but the Thunder also have a treasure chest of tradeable first-round picks and a wealth of cap space until their stars get massive contracts.

The Thunder could take either approach to improving their roster this summer, and of course, their young players will only continue to grow, too. But several NBA executives are expecting the Thunder to spend some of their cap space on one of the best free agents available.

Related: New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets big men are expected to get huge deals this summer, but only one likely to re-sign

Oklahoma City Thunder could make Isaiah Hartenstein an offer he can’t refuse

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

According to Yahoo’s NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Thunder may be the top suitor for expected unrestricted free agent Isaiah Hartenstein, who the Knicks may not be able to afford after his breakout season.

“Oklahoma City has been the potential destination most mentioned by team executives after rebounding woes plagued the Thunder during their second-round defeat to the Mavericks. Dallas bested OKC 287-241 on the glass over those six games. In one respect, Hartenstein would seem incongruent with the rest of the Thunder’s roster and playing style, as Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault oversaw a drive-and-kick offense with Chet Holmgren at center and all five OKC players boasting the ability to create off the dribble. Hartenstein is not that, but his prowess as a dribble-handoff screener and passer — constantly slinging back-door bounces to Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo — could introduce an added dimension to what already exists with the Thunder. Hartenstein has also shown an ability to coexist with another big man amid various lineup structures with New York.” Jake Fischer on Oklahoma City Thunder’s link to Isaiah Hartenstein

The Thunder may very well be an ideal fit for Hartenstein, but first, they have to make sure he’s not enticed by what the Knicks can offer. Yet, being that New York’s max offer tops out at a four-year, $72.5 million contract, odds are the Thunder will get their chance to negotiate.

However, as Fischer’s sources noted, Hartenstein’s real market value may be closer to $80 to $100 million. If Oklahoma City is willing to meet Hartenstein’s asking price after learning how much others value him, they may have to beat out others, such as the Magic, who have expressed interest in the 26-year-old 7-footer too.

Related: 6 ideal LeBron James free agency landing spots for 2024 offseason