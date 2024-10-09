Ohio State’s top rival Michigan continues descent into chaos after staffer caught cursing out Washington fans

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State fans are sure to be looking on in glee as rivals Michigan found themselves in more controversy after their loss this past Saturday.

The Ohio State football program has given its supporters a lot to be excited about in 2024. The team is off to a 5-0 start and head coach Ryan Day has developed a group that has been a juggernaut to begin the season as they’ve scored 49 or more in three of their five victories.

Related: Ohio State game today – Get details on the Buckeyes game this weekend

The program is ranked No. 2 in the nation heading into its Week 7 game against Nebraska. And seems primed to make a serious National Championship run this year. However, what likely makes this season sweeter for Ohio State fans is that top rivals Michigan are falling apart.

OSU has not scored a win over the Wolverines since 2019 as Jim Harbaugh created a dominant Michigan program over the last half decade. Taking the team all the way to a natty last season. However, the new Los Angeles Chargers head coach skipped town before this season after a series of recruiting scandals.

Things have not been the same for the Wolverines since. And they are 3-2 heading into another tough game against Illinois on Saturday. But their disappointing 27-17 defeat to Washington this past weekend had added controversy. Late in the game Michigan football’s Director of High School Relations Chris Bryant was caught on video walking up to the stands and verbally confronting Washington fans with some vulgar language.

Ohio State’s top rivals Michigan oust another staffer after controversial video

Those fans probably had it coming. But the video nonetheless went viral and put Ohio State’s most hated rivals in another bad light. It then led to damage control from Michigan’s public relations department on Tuesday night.

“We became aware of an interaction between Washington fans who were harassing our players by using over-the-top and offensive language,” a Michigan statement said. “It was an unfortunate situation and should not have happened. Our staff member should have asked the stadium staff to handle the matter rather than act in the emotional manner with which he did at the time. This is disappointing and we will handle the matter internally as a program.”

With the school embroiled in so many controversies over the last year, it seems the program is taking a no-nonsense approach. And it was revealed on Wednesday that Bryant’s profile page was scrubbed from their website.

It is just the latest moment in a season where the tables have finally turned, and Ohio State is way up, and Michigan continues to fall.

Related: Ohio State wrestling schedule – Get a look at the upcoming OSU schedule