Now a NASCAR regular, Frankie Muniz returning to Malcolm in the Middle

Malcolm is back in the middle and not necessarily a three-wide pass in February at Daytona International Speedway.

Now a full-time NASCAR Truck Series driver, actor and racer Frankie Muniz is returning to the role that made him a turn of the century child star as Disney Plus has revived the characters for a sequel series after an 18-year hiatus.

The sequel show will also feature returning stars Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek. Even as Muniz has committed more and more to his Stock Car racing career, he has name dropped Cranston frequently as a friendship that has lasted the test of time and features a lot of racing conversations.

What is the show about?

“Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

The show will also be helmed by original creator Linwood Boomer and the same creative team that ran the show on FOX over 151 episodes from 2000-2006.

Muniz will continue racing in 2025, competing in the No. 33 for Reaume Brothers Racing.