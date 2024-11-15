10 most recent NHL goalies to reach 300-win milestone, including Andrei Vasilevskiy

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

With a victory over the League-leading Winnipeg Jets, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy notched his 300th NHL win on Nov. 14, a significant milestone that only 40 goalies have ever accomplished. Even more impressive is that Vasilevskiy was the fastest goalie to do so, accomplishing the feat in his 490th game. The previous record holder was legendary goalie Jacques Plante, who reached the 300-win mark in 521 games. Let’s take a look at the 10 most recent goaltenders to reach 300 wins in the NHL. Related: 10 most recent NHL players to reach 1,000-point milestone, including Connor McDavid

10. Marc-Andre Fleury – November 24, 2014

Marc-Andre Fleury secured his 300th NHL win in a 3-2 overtime victory over the Boston Bruins, making 27 saves in the contest. Fleury accomplished this feat with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he played for 13 seasons and won three Stanley Cup championships. He was then taken by the Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft, and played with them for four seasons. After spending half of a season with the Chicago Blackhawks, he was moved to the Minnesota Wild where he has played for parts of four seasons. Since winning his 300th game, Fleury also passed the 400- and 500-win milestones and is second all-time behind Martin Brodeur (691).

9. Cam Ward – December 12, 2017

Cam Ward reached the 300-win milestone in 2014, a shootout victory against the Vegas Golden Knights. Ward made 24 saves in the win and cemented his legacy with the Hurricanes. He played 13 seasons with the Hurricanes, winning the Stanley Cup his rookie season in 2006. He played his final season with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2018-19, and signed a one-day contract to retire a Hurricane. Ward ended his career with a 334-256-88 record, .908 save percentage, and 2.74 goals-against average.

8. Kari Lehtonen – December 13, 2017

Kari Lehtonen made 31 saves in a victory over the New York Islanders to earn his 300th NHL win. Lehtonen began his career with the Atlanta Thrashers organization for five seasons, before heading to Dallas, where he played his remaining nine seasons with the Stars. Lehtonen finished his career with a 310-233-67 record, .912 save percentage, and 2.71 GAA.

7. Pekka Rinne – February 22, 2018

Pekka Rinne earned his 300th win in a dominating 7-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks, making 33 saves in the contest. Rinne spent 15 seasons as a part of the Nashville Predators organization, and without a doubt is among the best players in franchise history Though unable to win the Stanley Cup, Rinne still had a remarkable career. He finished with a 369-213-75 record, .917 save percentage, and 2.43 GAA.

6. Carey Price – December 20, 2018

Carey Price easily goes down as one of the best goalies to never win a championship. A career-long member of the Montreal Canadiens, Price notched career win No. 300 making 36 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Though not officially retired, Price remains on LTIR retroactive to a knee injury that ended his career. He will stay on LTIR until his contract expires in 2026. Price was 361-261-79 record, with a .917 save percentage, and 2.51 GAA.

5. Jonathan Quick – January 5, 2019

Jonathan Quick picked up his 300th win in a 4-0 shutout over the Edmonton Oilers, making 16 saves in the contest. Quick was a long-time member of the Los Angeles Kings, playing with them for 15 full seasons and backstopping them to two Stanley Cup championships, in 2012 and 2014. In his 16th season, he was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights, where he won a third Stanley Cup ring as their backup goaltender. Quick now plays for his favorite childhood team, the New York Rangers, and has been their backup for two seasons. He’s the all-time winningest United States-born goalie in NHL history.

4. Tuukka Rask – April 15, 2021

Tuukka Rask picked up win No. 300 when he made 22 saves in a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders. Rask playe 15 seasons with the Boston Bruins, and was the backup to Tim Thomas when they won the Stanley Cup in 2011. He reached the Cup Final twice as a starter, but never won a championship in that role. Still, Rask had an incredible career. He ended with a record of 308-165-66, .921 save percentage, and 2.28 GAA.

3. Sergei Bobrovsky – October 21, 2021

Sergei Bobrovsky reached 300 wins in a 4-1 win by the Florida Panthers against the Colorado Avalanche, making 31 saves in the process. Bobrovsky became the second-fastest goalie to accomplish the feat, third fastest now thanks to Vasilevskiy. He did so in 541 games. Bobrovsky spent his first two seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers before playing the next seven with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Since then, he has been a member of the Panthers, and most recently won the Stanley Cup with them in 2024. He also surpassed the 400-win milestone earlier in the 2024-25 season.

2. Craig Anderson – March 20, 2022

Craig Anderson became the sixth US-born goalie to reach the 300-win mark by defeating the Vegas Golden Knights, a 3-1 victory. Anderson spent an incredible 20 seasons in the NHL, beginning with Chicago, Flordia, and Colorado before settling down with the Ottawa Senators, where he played for nine full seasons. He spent one season with the Washington Capitals, and then finished his last two seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, where he won his 300th game. Anderson ended his career with a 319-275-71 record, .912 save percentage, and 2.86 GAA.

1. Andrei Vasilevskiy – November 14, 2024

