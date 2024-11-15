Andrei Vasilevskiy grounds record-setting Jets to become fastest NHL goalie to 300 wins

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

TAMPA — Andrei Vasilevskiy became the fastest goaltender in NHL history to win 300 games by defeating the team off to the fastest start ever on Thursday.

But the Tampa Bay Lightning’s two-time Stanley Cup winner wasn’t concerned about derailing the Winnipeg Jets’ hopes of becoming the first team to start a season with 16 wins in its first 17 games.

“A win is a win,” Vasilevskiy said after his 24-save performance helped the Lightning defeat the Jets 4-1 at Amalie Arena.

Vasilevskiy became the 40th goalie in league history to reach the 300-win milestone. But he needed just 490 games to do it, 31 games fewer than Hockey Hall of Famer Jacques Plante (who didn’t have the benefit of overtime and shootouts to boost his win total).

It was Vasilevskiy’s fourth crack at win No. 300. He lost to the Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers in his previous three decisions – and Thursday looked daunting, too. The Jets arrived in Tampa with the best 16-game start in NHL history (15-1-0) and were riding a seven-game winning streak. They’d scored the most goals per game, allowed the fewest per game and had the top power play (42.2 percent). But Adam Lowry’s deflection of a second-period shot by defenseman Colin Miller was the only shot to get past Vasilevskiy.

“I thought we’re really consistent throughout the game, almost no turnovers,” he said. “We played smart, we managed the game. Some goals, that helps a lot, too. So, keep doing it. Play simple and play consistent.”

The 30-year-old has spent his entire NHL career with the Lightning, who selected him with the 19th pick in the 2012 NHL Draft.

“I’m fortunate to win 300 for the same hockey club. That doesn’t happen that often nowadays,” Vasilevskiy said. “Obviously it’s hard to win in this league, but for the last 10 years I’ve played for such a great team. They work so hard on the ice and they help me out a lot during the game.”

Though Vasilevskiy wasn’t impressed because the milestone win came against the first team to start a season 15-1-0, his coach was. All 300 wins of Vasilevskiy’s wins have come with Jon Cooper behind the Lightning bench. More than perhaps anyone else, Cooper appreciates what his goaltender has accomplished.

“How do you become the best?” he said. “So you are put in the big moments, in the big times, and deliver time and time again. Anytime you say best, greatest, fastest … something is coming with it. To do what he’s done and get 300 wins in the amount of time that accomplished that, along the way winning the Vezina Trophy, winning two Stanley Cups, participating in the four (Cup) Finals. I’m not so sure what else you can say about the man.

“And then you put him in a game where he can get to 300 against the best team, that’s 15-1, and again he rises to the occasion. He’s been a pleasure to coach. He’s generational and he’s still in his prime.”

Win No. 300 adds to a resume that already includes a Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL (2019), two Stanley Cup championships (2020, 2021) and the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (2021).

“We say it all the time – this guy is the best in the world,” forward Brandon Hagel said. “It’s incredible what he does, day in and day out, the saves he makes. It’s fun to watch. He’s done it in the regular season, he’s done it in the playoffs. It’s pretty incredible to watch. He’s the youngest goalie to do it, 300 wins. What a moment for him. I guess we’ll watch 300 more.”

Defenseman Ryan McDonagh, a teammate for most of the “Big Cat’s” time in Tampa Bay, is among those most impressed by Vasilevskiy’s quick ascent to the ranks of 300-win goalies.

“It’s pretty impressive, to be the fastest to 300,” he said. “You don’t realize when you start stacking those wins year after year, how consistent he is. It’s incredible. He’s the backbone of this team. He works so hard to take care of himself and wants to play as many games as he can to make a difference for us. He’s done wonders for this franchise. Like he said after the game, he wants 300 more. He brings it every day. It’s fun to play in front of him.”