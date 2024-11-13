NFL jerseys: Who has the NFL’s best selling jersey ahead of the holidays?

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

NFL jerseys are selling as fast as ever. With football season in full swing, we’re seeing a new crop of best-selling NFL jerseys lead the way in 2024. But that doesn’t mean the game’s biggest stars aren’t dominating the conversation. Recently, the NFL Players Association revealed the top NFL jersey sales from April of 2024 through October 31, 2024, showing which players are most popular among fans today. The information below reflects who has the best-selling jersey in the NFL. Here are the NFL’s top-selling jerseys right now.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Everyone in Raider Nation loves Maxx Crosby. The three-time Pro Bowl edge rusher is one of the best sack artists in the NFL today. However, the former fourth-round pick was never expected to be a star player, yet through perseverance and continued development, he’s an annual Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Related: NFL MVP odds

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The NFL’s best receiver today, Justin Jefferson, is an annual threat to do what’s never been done: record a 2,000-yard season as a pass-catcher. His ‘Griddy’ dance is arguably as popular as him, and Jefferson is always ranked as one of the NFL’s best players by his peers. The most popular player on the Minnesota Vikings continues shattering all-time receiver records while being one of the NFL’s top jersey sellers. Related: Who is the highest-paid NFL coach? (Today and All-Time)

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today, Josh Allen is the reason the Buffalo Bills are annual contenders. He’s equally as dangerous with his arm as he is with his legs and is one of the NFL’s most exciting players. Bills Mafia loves Allen, and from watching him play, it’s not hard to see why. Related: NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

As one of the NFL’s best receivers today, CeeDee Lamb is the best playmaker on the Dallas Cowboys. He also shares an iconic number in Cowboys franchise history, becoming the latest great Dallas receiver to wear jersey No. 88. Related: Ranking the top 20 NFL head coaches of all time

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sixteen wide receivers were drafted ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown, but he’s since made many teams look dumb by becoming one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL. The one-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler has become one of the Detroit Lions’ most popular players, with the second-best-selling jersey on the team. Related: Super Bowl Odds

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Even though his season ended early due to injury, Aidan Hutchinson got off to a hot start, where he was leading the NFL in sacks for the thriving Detroit Lions. As a Michigan native, not only have locals taken a liking to Hutchinson, he has one of the most popular jerseys in the NFL. Related: 2024 NFL defense rankings: Who has the NFL’s best defense today?

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Surprisingly, the NFL’s top-selling jersey is not Patrick Mahomes. There aren’t many quarterbacks with Mahomes’ unique qualities. In fact, there really aren’t any. He plays the game with a modern, yet-backyard-style of football we haven’t seen since Brett Favre. Only Mahomes takes it to the next level by making no-look passes and ridiculous shovel tosses for touchdowns. This dude is an alien with a football in his hands, and fans absolutely love it. The three Super Bowl trophies are just cherries on top, but we have a feeling Mahomes is just getting started. Related: NFL offense rankings: Who has the NFL’s best offense?

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Despite some early struggles, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has Chicago Bears fans excited about their future. For how long Chicago has waited to see a franchise QB, no wonder Williams has one of the NFL’s best-selling jerseys in 2024. Related: Updated NFL power rankings

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images