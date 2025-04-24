Complete Las Vegas Raiders seven-round mock 2025 NFL Draft reveals surprising first-round pivot

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The wait is almost over. Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek will assemble his first draft class as the lead front-office executive with the Silver and Black.

The fanbase harbors some angst with a first-time full-time general manager, thanks to past draft flubs. Yet new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll had significant input in roster personnel decisions with the Seattle Seahawks, earning that responsibility through his success.

Carroll’s experience combined with Spytek’s tenure with well-built Tampa Bay Buccaneers rosters bodes well for the Raiders heading into the draft.

Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders have glaring needs at running back, cornerback and linebacker, but value and the best player available approach will likely govern selections beyond the first round.

Let’s go through a final seven-round mock draft, highlighting prospects who could fill roster needs and add depth to shallow positions.

Round 1, Pick 6: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Most draft analysts expect the Raiders to take running back Ashton Jeanty here, but it’s unlikely they would let their infatuation with him leak out of the building so early in the evaluation process. Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported this connection mid-March.

Instead, Las Vegas selects Missouri right tackle Armand Membou, which would bump DJ Glaze to swing tackle, assuming the Raiders finalize a new deal with Kolton Miller. At 6-foot-4, 332 pounds, Membou brings a massive presence to the offensive line while maintaining the agility to block effectively in open space.

When the Buccaneers acquired Tom Brady in the 2020 offseason, they drafted Tristan Wirfs, who initially played right tackle. Following this blueprint, Spytek prioritizes elite pass protection over the top running back prospect. According to Pro Football Focus, Glaze allowed 51 pressures. The Raiders may be looking for an upgrade at right tackle.

Round 2, Pick 37: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

Credit: Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Day 2, the Raiders find their lead running back in Quinshon Judkins. At 6-foot, 219 pounds, Judkins combines size, contact balance and vision that projects him as a potential workhorse at the pro level.

At Ole Miss and Ohio State, Judkins demonstrated receiving ability, catching 59 passes for 442 yards and five touchdowns. His durability and ball security make him capable of handling 20-plus carries when needed. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly likely has familiarity with Judkins, having coached the former Buckeye last year.

Round 3, Pick 68: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Raiders address another critical need on Day 2 with Darien Porter. At 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with 33⅛-inch arms, Porter brings the size and length profile that Carroll has historically coveted at cornerback.

Despite only one year as a full-time starter at Iowa State, Porter elevated his stock with impressive performances during Senior Bowl week and at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The former wide receiver recorded three interceptions and two pass breakups in his lone season as a starter. His raw technique but substantial upside fits Carroll’s developmental approach to defensive backs.

Round 4, Pick 108: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders select another Ohio State Buckeye, potentially setting up a Will Howard-Judkins connection for the post-Geno Smith era.

With this fourth-round selection, the Raiders secure a potential long-term starter at quarterback. Howard’s familiarity with the offensive system — having won a national title with it — gives Kelly an ideal developmental prospect to groom behind Smith.

Howard’s 44 career starts between Kansas State and Ohio State provide the experience foundation needed for eventual NFL readiness.

Round 5, Pick 143: Barrett Carter, Clemson

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK

After losing Robert Spillane and adding Elandon Roberts and Devin White in free agency, the Raiders still need a linebacker who excels in coverage. Barrett Carter fills this void perfectly.

Since 2022, Carter has accumulated 20 pass breakups and three interceptions while recording 10-plus tackles for loss in each of his last three collegiate seasons. The versatile Clemson product could emerge as a Day 3 steal.

Round 6, Pick 180: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With their first of three sixth-round picks, Las Vegas doubles up at running back, creating an ideal complement to second-rounder Judkins.

Brashard Smith brings the receiving prowess to form a dynamic backfield tandem. Between Miami and SMU, he hauled in 108 passes for 1,097 yards and eight touchdowns. The all-purpose playmaker adds special teams value, averaging 29 yards per kick return in 2023.

Round 6, Pick 213: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

UNLV product Ricky White III offers more than just a hometown connection — he has legitimate potential to compete for the No. 2 receiver role.

White primarily lined up on the perimeter in college but showed versatility with slot snaps as well. The 6-foot-1, 181-pound target averaged 16.9 yards per reception in 2023. With back-to-back 1,040-plus-yard seasons and captain status, he brings production and leadership to the receiver room.

Round 6, Pick 215: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a 24-year-old prospect from a smaller program, Zah Frazier might go undrafted, but his final season at UTSA raised his profile considerably. In 2024, he showcased exceptional ball skills with nine pass breakups and six interceptions.

Though Frazier started just one year, he maximized his opportunity when given the chance — a trait essential for back-end roster players. At 6-foot-3, 186 pounds with nearly 33-inch arms, his size profile fits Carroll’s cornerback blueprint.

Round 7, Pick 222: Craig Woodson, S, California

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Raiders complete their draft with a versatile addition to their revamped secondary. California’s Craig Woodson primarily played center field at free safety in college, recording 16 pass breakups and five interceptions over the last three years.

Woodson’s experience at multiple positions — taking snaps in the box and at nickelback — provides valuable flexibility after the Raiders lost Tre’von Moehrig, Marcus Epps, and Nate Hobbs in free agency. He could eventually challenge Isaiah Pola-Mao for defensive snaps.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.