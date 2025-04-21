NFL Draft prospect linked to New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders considered better rushing QB than Lamar Jackson

Some around the NFL believe a quarterback prospect linked to the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders in this week’s draft is a better runner than two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

Alabama Crimson Tide star Jalen Milroe is one of the talented signal callers available in the 2025 NFL Draft, whom teams are doing a lot of homework on. In a year where the QB class is weak, franchises are trying to find a diamond in the rough and avoid an overreach. In the evaluation process, it seems that Milroe has blown some scouts away with one particular attribute.

“The eye-opening thing that several, not one, several coaches and scouts told me as I was making calls about all these quarterbacks is, Jalen Milroe is the greatest runner of the football they have ever evaluated at the quarterback position,” NFL Network league insider Tom Pelissero reported on Monday. “Not Lamar Jackson, Jalen Milroe is the best runner that they have ever seen.”

What it took former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles star Michael Vick to do in 13 seasons, Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson has done in seven. And that is having the most rushing yards ever for a QB in the NFL with 6,173. His legs are a huge reason why he is a two-time NFL MVP. And got a $260 million contract two years ago.

It is quite the compliment for scouts in the league to say Milroe is a better running QB than Jackson. The Alabama star’s athleticism is why he started in his last two seasons in Tuscaloosa. And has been getting buzz as a pick in Round 2. Possibly with the New York Giants, New York Jets, or Las Vegas Raiders. He also has a strong arm, just like the Ravens QB.

However, the big knock on Jalen Milroe heading into the event is his accuracy and processing skills. Both are major problems when trying to be a competent starter at the next level.

