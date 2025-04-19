Ranking New York Giants’ best options for No. 3 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft less than a week away, speculation swirls around what the New York Giants intend to do with the third overall pick.

It’s almost a foregone conclusion that the Tennessee Titans will take Cam Ward with the first pick, but uncertainty clouds what the Cleveland Browns plan to do at No. 2. This explains why mock drafts and opinions vary on who the Giants will select.

Several players have been rumored as potential Giants targets at three. Here’s our ranking of which prospects would be the best fit for New York.

1. Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Travis Hunter is the most versatile player in this draft, capable of making an immediate impact at both receiver and corner. Despite the NFL being a more physical game than college, Hunter’s coach and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders believes Hunter will thrive playing both positions, noting that the pace in the NFL is actually slower than college.

Prospects like Hunter rarely emerge, and with the Giants needing help on both sides of the ball, he would be the perfect addition. He would instantly become the team’s second-best receiver behind Malik Nabers and potentially their best cornerback. The challenge is that many analysts expect the Browns to select him with the second pick. But if he’s still available, the Giants should draft the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner without hesitation.

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The biggest question mark heading into the draft is how highly the Giants value Shedeur Sanders. The organization knows they must contend with Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels and Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts within their division for the next decade, making it crucial they find a young quarterback who can compete with them.

Sanders will likely be available when the Giants are on the clock, and if they believe he’s their guy, they need to take a chance on him as their quarterback of the future. Some scouts question Sanders’ arm strength and athleticism, but his toughness is undeniable, along with his ability to handle the pressure of playing in the world’s biggest media market, having been in the spotlight his entire life.

3. Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher, Penn State

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

The Giants franchise has always performed best with elite pass rushers who can dominate games. Abdul Carter is the most gifted pass rusher in this draft class and will be a disruptive force from day one in the NFL.

As mentioned earlier, New York must deal with Hurts and Daniels for years to come, so just as they need a quarterback who can match them, they need pass rushers who can pressure them. Drafting Carter to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns, and Dexter Lawrence would give the Giants one of the most formidable front sevens in the league.

4. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many Giants fans remain upset that the team allowed Saquon Barkley to leave via free agency and sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he helped them win a Super Bowl. Now the Giants have a chance to draft a running back with similar attributes in Ashton Jeanty.

In his final year at Boise State, Jeanty rushed for an astounding 2,601 yards on 374 carries and scored 29 rushing touchdowns. He stands as the most gifted running back in this draft class, which is why some consider him an option for New York. However, Tyrone Tracy Jr. had an impressive rookie season for the Giants and is positioned to have an even more productive second year as the starter from day one of training camp. This makes it unlikely the team would draft Jeanty, despite his game-breaking ability.

5. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A month ago, nobody would have pictured the Giants taking Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham with their first-round pick, but based on their free agency moves, selecting him isn’t out of the realm of possibility.

The Giants have struggled against the run in recent years, finishing 29th and 27th in run defense over the past two seasons. Graham, a 6-foot-3, 296-pound First-Team All-American, is relentless pursuing ball carriers, recording 46 tackles with seven tackles for loss last season with the Wolverines.