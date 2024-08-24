NFL rumors reveal former Carolina Panthers top pick is on the trade block

Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers made massive changes to their offense this offseason, upgrading both the receiving corps and offensive line to improve the supporting cast around Bryce Young. With more competition in training camp, one of the top picks from the Panthers draft class is now popping up in NFL trade rumors.

Carolina brought in Diontae Johnson to be Young’s go-to weapon, playing a role as the underneath weapon in Dave Canales offense. Paired with rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette, it added significant depth and talent to the Panthers depth chart at wide receiver.

Related: Alarming Carolina Panthers rumors reveal what team put Bryce Young through

However, Carolina knew its offensive line was just as big of a problem last year. Ikem Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has proven to be a bust. Meanwhile, weaknesses on the interior offensive line forced Carolina to spend heavily in NFL free agency on guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt. With all the incoming talent added, someone has to go.

In his final Panthers 53-man roster projection, Joseph Person of The Athletic noted that wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is being shopped around the league. Clearly on the roster bubble in Carolina, the Panthers seem very willing to move on from him to get whatever semblance of value they still can.

Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, Carolina Panthers draft picks 2025

Terrace Marshall Jr stats (ESPN): 64 receptions, 767 receiving yards, 1 touchdown in 36 career games played

Carolina selected Marshall with the 59th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. At the time, the 6-foot-2 wideout came off a moderately productive season with the LSU Tigers, scoring 10 touchdowns with 731 receiving yards on 48 receptions.

Drafted ahead of All-Pro center Creed Humphrey (63rd overall pick) and standout defensive tackle Alim McNeil, Marshall was also pocked exactly 30 spots ahead of Nico Collins.

Related: Negative predictions for all 32 NFL teams, including Carolina Panthers

Now, after three seasons in Carolina with just 1 touchdown in 36 games and a pair of 100-yard seasons, Marshall has seemingly played his last snap in a Panthers uniform. Considering his woes in climbing one of the worst receiving depth charts in football, Marshall likely won’t find a better opportunity even with a much-needed change of scenery.