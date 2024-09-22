NFL insider reveals Carolina Panthers’ plan with Bryce Young amid NFL trade rumors

As soon as the Carolina Panthers announced quarterback Bryce Young was benched in favor of veteran Andy Dalton, NFL trade rumors took off regarding the former No. 1 overall pick’s future in Carolina. After benching the quarterback they gave up a historic haul for, the Panthers now have a new plan for Young.

Carolina wasn’t expected to be anywhere close to contention in 2024 and the first two games of the season made it obvious just how bad the team was. Months after hiring head coach Dave Canales to fix the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers offense was performing at historically-poor levels with Young under center.

Bryce Young stats (ESPN): 70.9 QB rating, 11-3 TD-INT, 5.4 yards per attempt, 59.3% completion rate, 3,122 passing yards in 18 games, 68 sacks taken

It forced a change, with Canales announcing that Dalton would be the Panthers starting quarterback moving forward. Not only was it viewed as a necessary move for Carolina to field a functional offense, but it was much-needed for the Panthers coach to keep the respect of the locker room.

The decision also thrust Young’s name into NFL trade rumors. While no team would likely be willing to make a move for him as a starter this season, he’s a buy-low candidate. If the right coaching staff can restore his confidence, clubs believe he can be salvaged and turned into a functional starter in the right environment.

However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Young is expected to be the Panthers starting quarterback again as early as this season. Carolina believes the time away from the field will greatly benefit Young, allowing him to mentally reset and hopefully regain some of the confidence he lost in the last two seasons.

Bryce Young contract (Spotrac): $8.626 million cap hit in 2024, $10.251 million cap hit in 2025, $12.076 million cap hit in 2026

Multiple NFL teams reached out to the Panthers front office following Young’s benching, inquiring into his availability. However, Carolina made it clear that it has no intention of trading Young, especially when his value is at an all-time low.

For now, Dalton will be the Panthers starting quarterback for the foreseeable future. The veteran should provide better decision-making, poise in the pocket and make more accurate throws when pressured. While it likely won’t translate to many wins, it was the only option for Canales to field a functioning NFL offense.