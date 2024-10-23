NFL coverage map Week 8: NFL TV map broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is finally underway, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 8. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 8: Early games

Eight games are on the early portion of the Week 8 schedule, with matchups between 16 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 8 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 8

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Bengals CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis BLUE Colts @ Texans CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber GREEN Jets @ Patriots CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta YELLOW Ravens @ Browns CBS 1:00 PM ET Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jay Feely NFL Week 8 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Philadelphia Eagles @ Cincinnati Bengals- CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Two teams that have reached the Super Bowl in the past four seasons but failed to earn their ring. They’ve both been itching to get back ever since. However, both teams are confident that Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts are the right quarterbacks to get the job done. A win on Sunday for either team would put them in position to return to the playoffs.

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber

The No. 2 and No. 4 overall picks from the 2023 NFL Draft square off, yet the early portion of C.J. Stroud’s career has gone much better than Anthony Richardson’s, mainly because the Colts QB can’t stay healthy. But he is healthy right now, and Shane Steichen has still led his team to four wins. In an AFC South rivalry matchup, this game could be closer than expected.

New York Jets @ New England Patriots – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Can Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams get the Jets offense back on track? Playing a Patriots team that ranks 23rd in points allowed might be their best chance yet. But Drake Maye gives this New England team more upside, which means if the Jets struggle, we could see a legitimate back-and-forth matchup that goes down to the wire.

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jay Feely

The Browns are starting Jameis Winston, largely because they don’t have anyone else who’s healthy. Yet, Winston’s no risk it, no biscut risk/reward play style could lead to an offensive explosion by Cleveland’s standards, who’s still looking for their first 200-yard passing game this season. Yet, the Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL, so we don’t really expect Cleveland to get a win, even at the Dawg Pound.

NFL TV map Week 8: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters BLUE Packers @ Jaguars FOX 1:00 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma YELLOW Falcons @ Buccaneers FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Greg Olsen ORANGE Titans @ Lions FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston TEAL Cardinals @ Dolphins FOX 1:00 PM ET Jason Benetti, Mark Schlereth RED Bills @ Seahawks FOX 4:05 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady GREEN Saints @ Chargers FOX 4:05 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez

Green Bay Packers @ Jacksonville Jaguars – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

A former No. 1 overall pick against a former first-round pick who had to sit and watch for three years before earning the starting role. Yet, it’s Jordan Love who’s looking more like a star than Trevor Lawrence. However, the Jaguars have been playing better as of late, which could make this a better matchup than many expect.

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin and Greg Olsen

A divisional matchup between the two best teams in the NFC South. This feels like one that could have playoff implications when we look back at the year that was. Both teams are 4-3 and have quarterbacks capable of getting them to the postseason, but a win on Sunday could go a long way toward helping them accomplish their goals.

Tennessee Titans @ Detroit Lions – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

The Titans won’t have Will Levis, which should help them cut down on turnovers. Yet, Mason Rudolph brings more experience to the table, having been in the league since 2018. But that doesn’t mean the Lions will struggle to overcome what’s been a top-ten passing and rushing defense based on yards allowed per play.

Arizona Cardinals @ Miami Dolphins – FOX – 1 PM ET – Jason Benetti and Mark Schlereth

After missing the past five weeks, Tua Tagovailoa finally returns to a Dolphins team that currently ranks dead last in scoring. But the Cardinals have been giving teams fits too, including last week against a top-rated Chargers defense. Will Tagovailoa be rusty and or timid after his latest concussion?

Buffalo Bills @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady

Two of the NFL’s hottest quarterbacks right now square off in a 1 PM matchup as Josh Allen and Geno Smith go toe-to-toe. What’s not to like? Allen is the only starting QB without an interception thrown. Meanwhile, Smith leads the NFL in passing yardage. This one could be a lot of fun.

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Chargers – FOX – 1 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Sanchez

Both teams are looking to bounce back from a Week 7 loss, though the Saints might have more motivation after losing by 23 points. However, if they don’t have Derek Carr, New Orleans may not have much of a chance, especially against a top-ranked Chargers defense. Justin Herbert is coming off his highest passing yardage total under Jim Harbaugh yet, but will they keep that same game plan against a team that allows the second-most yards per rush attempt?

NFL TV map Week 8: CBS late window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Bears @ Commanders CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Chiefs @ Raiders CBS 4:25 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green GREEN Panthers @ Broncos CBS 4:25 PM ET Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty NFL Week 8 TV map courtesy 506 Sports –

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Jayden Daniels may not be available due to injury, which wipes out the No. 1 pick vs No. 2 pick matchup. However, the Commanders were still dominant with Marcus Mariota replacing Daniels last week, albeit against the Panthers. Can Washington still give Chicago fits? If not, Caleb Williams could put a lot of points on the scoreboard.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Who’s even left on the Raiders after Davante Adams got traded? Maxx Crosby is still one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and the Raiders won’t fold easily against their AFC West rivals, even if this looks like a blowout on paper. Meanwhile, the Chiefs just added DeAndre Hopkins, but he may not be ready for a full workload on Sunday, yet playing a bottom-feeder team like Las Vegas could give him more opportunities.

Carolina Panthers @ Denver Broncos – CBS – 4:25 PM ET – Chris Lewis and Jason McCourty

This could be the ugliest offensive display of the week. Neither the Panthers nor the Broncos average 21 points per game, but at least Denver has a top-five defense. If you like watching two teams who struggle to generate explosive plays, this is the game for you.

Week 8 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: Early CBS games Week 8

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Philadelphia Eagles versus Cincinnati Bengals

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Bengals CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 8

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Buffalo Bills versus Seattle Seahawks

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Bills @ Seahawks FOX 4:05 PM ET Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: Late CBS games Week 8

Alaska will see the Chicago Bears versus Washington Commanders

Hawai’i will see the Kansas City Chiefs versus Las Vegas Raiders

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Bears @ Commanders CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo BLUE Chiefs @ Raiders CBS 4:25 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green NFL Week 8 TV map courtesy 506 Sports

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 8

Buffalo Bills vs Seattle Seahawks Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles vs Cincinnati Bengals Atlanta Falcons vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals vs Miami Dolphins Indianapolis Colts vs Houston Texans Minnesota Vikings vs Los Angeles Rams New York Jets vs New England Patriots Green Bay Packers vs Jacksonville Jaguars Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants vs Pittsburgh Steelers Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Carolina Panthers vs Denver Broncos Tennessee Titans vs Detroit Lions Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

National NFL broadcasts for Week 8

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 8.