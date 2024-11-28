NFL coverage map Week 13: NFL TV map broadcast info for Sunday’s games, best games to watch

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2024 NFL season is in full swing, with football fans tuning in Thursday, Sunday, and Monday to watch their favorite teams. Even though NFL Sunday Ticket is gaining popularity, the NFL coverage map is a guide all football fans need.

While every NFL game is on television, many are on at the same time. As a result, TV networks and league officials agree to have certain teams broadcasted in certain markets. The NFL TV map shows you what games are on in your area. The NFL broadcast map changes each week, and we’ll provide updates throughout the season.

Let’s examine the NFL TV map for Week 13. We’ve also included kickoff times, networks, and broadcaster information. The NFL broadcast maps are available at 506sports.com.

NFL coverage map Week 13: Early games

Seven games are on the early portion of the Week 13 schedule, with matchups between 14 teams broadcast on CBS and FOX. Here’s the NFL TV map for Week 13 on Sunday’s early slate.

NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 13

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Steelers @ Bengals CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis BLUE Chargers @ Falcons CBS 1:00 PM ET Kevin Harlan, Trent Green GREEN Titans @ Commanders CBS 1:00 PM ET Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Jason McCourty YELLOW Colts @ Patriots CBS 1:00 PM ET Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta NFL Week 13 TV coverage map courtesy of 506sports

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

While the Bengals had a week to recover, both of these teams are coming off gut-wrenching losses. While the 8-3 Steelers are sitting on top of the AFC North, the 4-7 Bengals are still trying to scratch and claw their way back into playoff contention. With so much on the line between these two division rivals, the Steelers versus Bengals matchup is one of the most intriguing games on the Week 13 NFL schedule.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Kevin Harlan and Trent Green

Can the Falcons separate from a tight pack in the NFC South? Atlanta holds the division crown for now, but next up is the NFL’s best defense. Meanwhile, the Chargers have a shiny 7-4 record in Jim Harbaugh’s first season, but a loss would start putting their playoff hopes in doubt. In other words, both teams are itching for a win on Sunday.

Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, and Jason McCourty

The Titans are on track to land a top-10 pick, but this roster is suddenly rallying around Will Levis in Brian Callahan’s first season as head coach. Their momentum couldn’t come at a better time with Washington on the ropes, losing three games in a row. In other words, this game could be a lot better in real life than it looks on paper.

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots – CBS – 1:00 PM ET – Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta

Both teams boast young quarterbacks who they hope to develop into the face of their franchises. Whichever QB can best avoid mistakes while connecting on momentum-shifting plays will likely emerge victorious, but there are several questions both teams need to answer on their way to victory.

NFL TV map Week 13: FOX early window

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Cardinals @ Vikings FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen GREEN Seahawks @ Jets FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez ORANGE Texans @ Jaguars FOX 1:00 PM ET Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston BLUE Buccaneers @ Panthers FOX 4:05 PM ET Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Yellow Rams @ Saints FOX 4:05 PM ET Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings – FOX – 1 PM ET – Joe Davis and Greg Olsen

Does Kyler Murray have enough magic in him to take down a top-five defense that’s won four games in a row? Maybe if Marvin Harrison Jr. turns in a big game. Yet, there’s always the chance that Sam Darnold makes enough turnover-worthy plays to help a good Cardinals team sneak away from U.S. Bank stadium with a win. Either way, expect an exciting game between two teams that give it their all on every snap.

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Jets – FOX – 1 PM ET – Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez

The Jets had to listen to the sour narrative forming in New York during their bye week. Now it’s time to get that bitter taste out of their mouths against a vulnerable Seahawks team that is prone to making mistakes on both sides of the ball. Yet, the Seahawks have enough playmakers to give the Jets a tough day at the office, making this a more interesting battle than many expect.

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars – FOX – 1 PM ET – Kevin Kugler and Daryl Johnston

Currently projected to end up with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jaguars shouldn’t be this bad. Seven of Jacksonville’s nine losses have been by one possession, which indicates this game could be closer than most expect. C.J. Stroud hasn’t been at his best, but Houston’s defense is heating up at the right time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Chris Myers and Mark Schlereth

Where did this Panthers team come from? Carolina took the Chiefs to overtime, finishing just four points shy of a victory. That’s after winning back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 2 and 3 of the 2021 season. The Panthers may be ready to claw their way to competitive battles, but the Buccaneers still boast the NFL’s fourth-best scoring offense and are coming off a dominant win. Yet, these teams are just two wins away from each other, so maybe this one will be closer than we think.

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints – FOX – 4:05 PM ET – Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma

Two teams that have shown the potential to be among the NFC’s best teams have been set back by injuries this season. Yet now that the Rams and Saints have gotten their top contributors back, it could be time to put together one of their best games yet. But who will emerge victorious?

NFL TV map Week 13: CBS late window

Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters Eagles @ Ravens CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo NFL Week 13 TV map courtesy of 506 Sports

Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens – FOX – 4:25 PM ET – Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Easily the best game on the Week 13 NFL schedule, we have the two best rushing teams in the league today going head-to-head. NFL GMs who didn’t believe running backs are valuable will want to tune in and watch Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry show why they’re still elite playmakers capable of impacting the winning column.

Week 13 NFL coverage map for Alaska and Hawai’i

We’ve been presenting the NFL coverage map weekly for multiple years. But it wasn’t until one of our readers, Brandon P, reached out on social media to make us aware of all the hungry football fans eager to watch the NFL in Alaska and Hawai’i.

The only problem? Folks in Alaska and Hawai’i are always left guessing which games get randomly thrown into their market on Sunday. You may or may not know this, but there are no NFL teams near Alaska or Hawaii’, so which games do they get? We finally have an answer.

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS games Week 13

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Pittsburgh Steelers versus Cincinnati Bengals

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Steelers @ Bengals CBS 1:00 PM ET Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: FOX games Week 13

Alaska will see the Seattle Seahawks versus New York Jets

Hawai’i will see the Arizona Cardinals versus Minnesota Vikings

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Cardinals @ Vikings FOX 1:00 PM ET Joe Davis, Greg Olsen GREEN Seahawks @ Jets FOX 1:00 PM ET Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

Alaska and Hawai’i – NFL broadcast map: CBS late games Week 13

Alaska and Hawai’i will see the Philadelphia Eagles versus Baltimore Ravens

Color Matchup Channel Time Broadcasters RED Eagles @ Ravens CBS 4:25 PM ET Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Ranking best NFL games to watch in Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers vs Buffalo Bills Los Angeles Chargers vs Atlanta Falcons Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cincinnati Bengals Arizona Cardinals vs Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Rams vs New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions Indianapolis Colts vs New England Patriots Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Carolina Panthers Seattle Seahawks vs New York Jets Tennessee Titans vs Washington Commanders Cleveland Browns vs Denver Broncos Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

National NFL broadcasts for Week 13

Here are the NFL games on national television for Week 13.

Thursday – Thanksgiving NFL games

Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions – 12:30 pm ET on CBS

New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys – 4:30 pm ET on FOX

Miami Dolphins vs Green Bay Packers – 8:20 pm ET on NBC/Peacock/Universo

Black Friday NFL game – Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs – 3 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video