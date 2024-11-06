Did New York Yankees bring back Gerrit Cole to make Juan Soto’s agent happy? Top MLB insider makes bold claim

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A prominent MLB insider suggested this week that the New York Yankees decision to bring back ace Gerrit Cole was not completely motivated by retaining their top starting pitcher.

With the 2024 World Series in the books, all teams around MLB have pivoted their focus to the offseason. Before free agency even opened, the Yankees had several major decisions to make. The most notable was forced upon them by ace Gerrit Cole.

The six-time All-Star had a clause that allowed him to opt out of the final three years left on his nine-year contract. He used that option over the weekend. However, New York also had their own unique clause that blocked him from potentially departing in free agency. If they added another year to his contract.

On Monday night, the team did what many expected and used that clause to hold on to their top pitcher. But instead of adding a year they agreed to continue on under the original terms. Most assumed it was a no-brainer because of his value to the franchise and that his once-gaudy contract has gotten closer to being market value for an elite pitcher.

But on Tuesday, veteran MLB insider Ken Rosenthal suggested the New York Yankees had an extra incentive to make sure Cole returned.

Gerrit Cole contract: Nine years, $324 million

New York Yankees retained Gerrit Cole to strengthen chances of re-signing Juan Soto?

“I don’t know if the Yankees can necessarily afford to [let Cole walk]. They want another one of Scott Boras’ clients and his name is Juan Soto. And they’re not going to offend Boras, offend Cole, to the point where you’re saying kick rocks. But they obviously made it clear as well that they weren’t willing to do $36 million at age 38.”

It seems silly, but the organization needs to bring back Soto. Yankees fans saw with his play in the postseason he will be key in getting them another World Series title. Not Aaron Judge. Boras has leverage in general because of the outfielder’s immense value. But he also has a close bond with Soto. And could sway him to another team if he decided to be petty because the Yankees upset one of his other clients.

Gerrit Cole stats (2024): 8-5 Record, 3.41 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, 99 strikeouts, 95.0 innings pitched

In the end, New York’s decision on Monday got them another big step closer to having their best pitcher and everyday player on the roster for 2025.

