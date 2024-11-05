New York Yankees fans will not like this Juan Soto report from MLB insider

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Not only did the New York Yankees lose the World Series, but now they could soon be losing Juan Soto.

Soto had one of the best years of his career, cranking out 41 home runs, scoring 128 runs, and driving in 109 RBIs. He posted a .989 OPS, 178 OPS+, and a 7.9 WAR (wins above replacement). There was a good chance Soto could have been an MVP for the first time if not for his teammate Aaron Judge.

Soto will most likely command a contract in the $600 million range. The Yankees will make a strong play to retain him but will have to contend with several teams, including the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies.

Since Soto will be a hot commodity this offseason, it’s not guaranteed the generational talent will return to the Bronx.

After the Yankees lost Game 5 of the World Series to the Dodgers, Soto addressed his free agency status.

“I think every team has the same opportunities as I go into free agency,” he said.

MLB insider says ‘no guarantee’ Juan Soto will return to New York Yankees

With free agency commencing, an MLB insider says there’s no guarantee Soto will return to New York.

“Re-signing Juan Soto will be far from a slam dunk for the Yankees. Soto said it himself after Game 5 of the World Series: He’s going to listen to any and all offers,” ESPN’s Jorge Castillo reports. “The Mets are viewed as the Yankees’ stiffest challenge for Soto’s services, but other teams loom. The Dodgers, Phillies and Blue Jays are expected to at least try. The Nationals would love a reunion. The Giants and Cubs could use a franchise cornerstone. Soto is keeping all doors open. He met every expectation — and then some — in the Bronx, but a return is no guarantee.”

The Yankees will do everything in their power to bring Soto back but will have to outbid Mets owner Steve Cohen for his services.

If the Yankees are unable to sign Soto, fans will direct their anger toward owner Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman.

