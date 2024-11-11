New York Yankees aggressively pursuing top MLB free agent

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

GM meetings wrapped up Thursday, which means MLB free agency rumors are flying. As usual, the New York Yankees are at the center of these discussions. Many are waiting to see what happens when the top domino on the table falls, with Juan Soto rumors dominating the airwaves.

However, there’s also plenty of talk about other top free agents, such as Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, who’s being heavily linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yet, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale states, the “hottest name among free agent players not named Juan Soto” is generating plenty of smoke too.

Christian Walker to New York Yankees rumors heating up

Aside from talking about which team Juan Soto will sign with, many MLB insiders are fixated on where Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker lands this winter. He’s averaged 33 home runs over the past three years, so it’s not hard to understand why there’s so much interest in the 33-year-old.

Yet, the New York Yankees are one of “at least six teams” planning to “aggressively” pursue the three-time Gold Glove first baseman.

“There are at least six teams who plan to aggressively pursue Walker, with everyone involved from the New York Yankees to the Diamondbacks to the Washington Nationals, believing he’ll come at less than half the price of Alonso. He could ultimately be involved in bidding war between the Yankees and Mets.” USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on Christian Walker to New York Yankees rumors

Christian Walker’s stats (ESPN): .251/.335/.468, .803 OPS, 26 home runs, 84 RBI, 26 doubles

Could the Yankees keep Soto and sign Walker? If so, they’d be landing two of the best bats in MLB free agency, but it’s clear both sluggers will have plenty of suitors. Yet, after reaching the World Series for the first time since their championship in 2009, the Yankees may want to remain aggressive in hopes of securing a 28th trophy.

Christian Walker fielding stats (Baseball Savant): 91st percentile Fielding Run Value, 97th percentile Outs Above Average, 13 OA

