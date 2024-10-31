New York Yankees rumor suggests they could target slugger from top AL rival to replace Juan Soto in 2025

A notable MLB insider believes if the New York Yankees lose Juan Soto in free agency this winter, they will look to replace him with a slugger from their top rival in the American League East.

On Wednesday night, the Yankees 2024 season came to a disappointing conclusion when the team blew a 5-0 lead and fell in Game 5 of the World Series. While it was a gut-punch to finish the year, the team still had a very good season as they earned the best record in the American League this year.

Related: Juan Soto’s surprising answer to impending free agency after World Series exit should terrify New York Yankees fans

A huge reason why they finished the year with a 94-68 record and reached the 2024 World Series is because of the outstanding play of All-Star Juan Soto. The Outfielder was an MVP contender this year and likely would win the award if not for the even better play of teammate Aaron Judge.

However, his fantastic season comes at the perfect time and he will carry it into free agency this offseason. The 26-year-old is expected to draw Shohei Ohani-level interest on the open market in the months ahead. New York favorites to win the Soto sweepstakes. Yet there is a very real chance they could be outbid by teams like the New York Mets or even the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

That is why they must prepare backup plans if they lose the young star in free agency. It was a topic that New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman specifically speculated about this week.

Could the New York Yankees target Anthony Santander as a Juan Soto replacement this winter?

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Juan Soto is projected to land a deal that could be worth as much as $600 million this winter. If the Yanks are unable to win the Soto sweepstakes, Heyman believes the franchise could pivot to adding “three to four stars” in the offseason.

The MLB insider speculated that aces Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell could be targeted on the open market. However, he threw out another name New York Yankees fans are certainly familiar with. “Switch-hitter Anthony Santander is another name that interests them,” Heyman wrote.

Anthony Santander stats (2024): .235 AVG, .308 OBP, .506 SLG, .814 OPS, 44 HR, 102, RBI, 91 R

The Baltimore Orioles veteran is four years older than Soto. But he has been a top slugger in the AL for the last three seasons. He also had a career year in 2024, just in time for a jump into free agency, when he slugged he slugged a career-best 44 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 91 runs.

The 30-year-old is not as good a player as Soto. But he can still be an impact player hitting in front of or behind Aaron Judge. Furthermore, taking him away from their top rival in the division is a major plus in a potential deal.

Related: 8 takeaways as Los Angeles Dodgers win wild Game 5 to capture World Series against New York Yankees