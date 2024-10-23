New York Yankees insider reveals Aaron Boone a lock to return in 2025, but may not get new multi-year contract

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is reportedly a lock to return in 2025. However, the team may not be ready to guarantee anything beyond next season.

There was a lot of pressure on Yankees skipper Aaron Boone in 2024. And with good reason. There was much expected from last year’s team and they finished just two games over .500 and missed the postseason. However, the manager delivered the opposite this year.

On Friday night the Yankees will compete in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series. The team being on the doorstep of the franchise’s 28th MLB title is proof of Boone’s talents as a high-level manager. It is a performance the 51-year-old needed because he entered the year in the final season of his contract. And there was speculation throughout 2024 that he would not return if the team didn’t reach this point.

Aaron Boone record: 603-429

New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone may only get option picked up after this season

On Wednesday, MLB insider Jon Heyman spoke about Boone’s future during a live stream on Bleacher Report. In his mind, Boone is now a lock to return next season. However, he seemed to suggest it may not be under a new multi-year pact.

“I can’t see anyway, no matter what happens [in the World Series], that he’ll be let go. They have an option on him. The lowest they do is pick up that option. He is coming back. I do not see any way that they let him go. Even if they get swept. They made it to the World Series. That’s not easy to do. He’s doing a solid job. I get the criticism.”

Heyman did add that he could see a year added to Boone’s contract. Possibly two if they win the World Series. However, it is interesting that he did not suggest at all that a multi-year pact was being considered. Top executive Brian Cashman has two years left on his New York Yankees deal and the league insider seemed to suggest that could be part of why a multi-year pact is not an option for Boone.

