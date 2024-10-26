Social media roasts New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone after World Series Game 1 loss for putting in pitcher who hadn’t played in over month

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is getting raked over the coals for his decision to go to a pitcher who hasn’t played in more than a month due to injury.

In the bottom of the tenth of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ thrilling 6-3 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the World Series, Boone had two lefties warming up: Tim Hill, who has a 1.59 ERA in the playoffs, and Nestor Cortes, who suffered a flexor strain in his pitching arm at the end of the regular season and missed the ALDS and ALCS.

With the Yankees up 3-2 and superstar Shohei Ohtani about to approach the plate with runners on first and second, Boone walked out of the dugout and signaled for the guy who hasn’t pitched in a game in 37 days.

Cortes was able to get Ohtani to foul out for the second out of the inning, thanks to a great defensive play by left fielder Alex Verdugo as he flipped over the railing to make the catch.

Boone decided to intentionally walk Mookie Betts so Cortes would get the lefty-on-lefty matchup against Freddie Freeman. However, it was ill-fated as Freeman cranked out a walk-off grand slam on the first pitch.

Social media absolutely lit into Boone for going with Cortes over Hill in that situation.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone defends decision to go with Nestor Cortes

Following the Game 1 loss, Boone explained to reporters why he went with Cortes over Hill to face the top of the Dodgers’ lineup.

“Just liked the matchup,” Boone said, via ESPN.com. “The reality is he’s been throwing the ball really well the last few weeks as he’s gotten ready for this.”

For his part, Cortes said he just “couldn’t get the job done.”

“Just sucks,” Cortes told ESPN.com. “I couldn’t come through for the guys. I know everybody’s focused on Ohtani, Ohtani, Ohtani. We get him out, but Freeman is also a really good hitter. I just couldn’t get the job done today.”

The Yankees have a chance to tie up the series as Game 2 takes place tonight at 8:08 p.m. The Yankees will start Carlos Rodon, while the Dodgers will go with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

