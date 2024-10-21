New York Yankees manager gives huge update on Nestor Cortes returning just in time for Game 1 of World Series

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees could get a big-time arm back just in time for Game 1 of the 2024 World Series.

New York is getting some much-needed rest after bringing their ALCS best-of-seven against the Cleveland Guardians to a close in five games on Saturday. It took them another major step closer to getting the franchise a record 28th title.

In this year’s World Series, the Yankees will face a serious challenge in the team that owned the best record in baseball this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers. LA bolsters a lineup that is equally formidable and features likely NL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

Against the New York Mets, the Dodgers batting order showed not only are they deadly but they are very patient as they wracked up 42 walks in the series. The pinstripes will need all the help they can get out of the bullpen this series and it looks like they will get a big addition for their series against LA.

Nestor Cortes expected to make New York Yankees World Series roster

During a press conference with New York media on Monday, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone was asked about the possibility of Nestor Cortes returning from the injured list for the 2024 World Series. The manager revealed that there is a “decent chance” the one-time All-Star will make the roster if a Tuesday bullpen session goes well.

The 29-year-old has missed the last month due to a flexor strain in his throwing elbow. After battling injuries for much of 2023, Nestor Cortes had a bounceback season this year as he finished second on the team in innings pitched (174.1), quality starts (13), and wins above replacement (2.6).

He is unlikely to start in any World Series game and instead would be another arm for Boone to throw at the Dodgers from out of the bullpen. Entering games in relief shouldn’t be too problematic for the pitcher since he has previous experience as a reliever.

