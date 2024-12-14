New York Yankees reportedly refused to trade these two young players to Houston Astros for Kyle Tucker

After losing out on Juan Soto, the New York Yankees turned their attention to another left-handed power-hitting outfielder: Kyle Tucker.

However, the Yankees couldn’t reach a deal with the Houston Astros, who ultimately traded Tucker to the Chicago Cubs. The package for Tucker included All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes and two top prospects: 2024 first-round pick infielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

Like the Yankees with Soto, the Cubs are taking a calculated risk with Tucker, who will become a free agent after the 2025 season. Following Soto’s record-breaking $765 million deal with the New York Mets, Tucker could command up to $400 million in free agency next offseason.

MLB insider reveals players New York Yankees wouldn’t give up for Kyle Tucker

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees refused to include two key pieces in their trade proposal: young pitcher Luis Gil, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, and 2023 first-round pick George Lombard Jr., who ranks as New York’s third-best prospect, according to MLB.com. The 19-year-old Lombard impressed across Single-A and High-A this past season, slashing .231/.338/.334 with five home runs, 56 runs scored, and 39 stolen bases.

“Yankees did not want to part with both Luis Gil and George Lombard Jr. in package for Tucker. They view Gil as a potential No. 1. Never got especially close,” Heyman posted on X.

While the Yankees missed out on Tucker, they maintain other offensive options. The team has expressed interest in Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger and could pursue free-agent slugger Pete Alonso.

The offseason hasn’t been a complete disappointment for the Yankees, who have significantly strengthened their pitching staff by acquiring ace Max Fried and trading for elite closer Devin Williams.

