New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone raves about top prospect being ‘a big part of things moving forward’

The New York Yankees are expecting this top prospect to have a major impact next season.

Jasson Dominguez has carried sky-high expectations since signing a $5.1 million international free-agent contract with the Yankees in July 2019 at age 16.

Dominguez started in Rookie Ball in 2021 and quickly rose through the ranks. Nicknamed “The Martian,” he hit 47 home runs, 62 doubles, and 12 triples across 353 minor-league games, posting an .816 OPS.

The young prospect made his Yankees debut in September 2023, smacking four home runs in eight games. However, Dominguez’s first taste of the big leagues ended quickly when he had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

He was set to return in 2024, but an oblique strain set him back, limiting him to 44 games in Triple-A before his September call-up. In 18 major-league games, Dominguez hit just two home runs, struck out 19 times, and posted a .617 OPS. He appeared in three playoff games but didn’t register a plate appearance.

Yankees fans had hoped Dominguez would replace struggling left fielder Alex Verdugo, but defensive concerns prevented that move.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone loves Jasson Dominguez’s talent

With a healthy Dominguez heading into 2025, Yankees manager Aaron Boone appears ready to pencil him into the lineup.

In an interview with the New York Post, Boone said Dominguez will be “a big part of things moving forward.”

“I’m in that camp of people that think he’s going to be a great big league player,” Boone said this week. “I love his makeup. I love his talent.

“… Always know as a young player, you’re working to earn those things and earn those opportunities. I fully expect him to be a big part of what we do this coming year — whether it’s center or left remains to be seen. It depends how our offseason shakes out.”

The Yankees’ outfield configuration for 2025 largely depends on whether Juan Soto returns to the Bronx. If Soto does return, the Yankees could field a potent outfield featuring Dominguez, Soto, and likely American League MVP Aaron Judge.

