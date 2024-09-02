New York Yankees make surprising decision regarding top prospect Jasson Dominguez

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees joined other MLB teams in being able to expand their roster as the calendar turned to September on Sunday.

Most figured that New York would call up top prospect Jasson Dominguez to give the outfielder more experience.

That did not happen. The 21-year old was not part of the Yankees’ roster expansion. Manager Aaron Boone explained why on Sunday.

“When he comes up here, you’re going to want to play him everyday. So, he’ll continue to remain in that conversation. Feel like he’s over the last couple of weeks starting to play well, coming back from the oblique injury. Tough call right now but it doesn’t mean that doesn’t change that doesn’t change in a couple of days, in a week, in two weeks — whatever it is,” Boone told reporters, via The Athletic. “But it’s important for him to continue to play right now.”

This is rather interesting given the Yankees’ recent struggles. They lost to the St. Louis Cardinals by the score of 14-7 on Sunday. While in first place with a 79-58 record, New York is 6-8 in its past 14 games. It has also lost four of five.

Why New York Yankees did not call up Jasson Dominguez

As Boone told reporters, Dominguez missed time earlier this season to an oblique injury. It obviously had an impact on the Yankees’ decision-making process.

The 20-year-old Dominican Republic native made his MLB debut with the Yankees back in September of last season. He appeared in one game for the Pinstripes earlier in the season.

Playing time would certainly be an issue in the Bronx. New York houses Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto as its starting outfielders. Giancarlo Stanton is the primary designated hitter.

As for what we’re seeing from Dominguez in the minors this season, he’s played well. The youngster is hitting .313 with an .870 OPS across three stops.