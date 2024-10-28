Could Gerrit Cole return for New York Yankees in Game 4 of World Series on short rest? MLB insider gets definitive answer from Yanks source

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Could the New York Yankees run ace Gerrit Cole out to the mound in Game 4 of the World Series on short rest? A pinstripes source threw cold water on the idea Monday.

The Yankees enter Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 2-0 deficit. It is a surprising turn of events after the team suffered just two losses in the Division and League Championship Rounds of this year’s playoffs.

If they can’t keep the Dodger’s powerful lineup under control on Monday night, there is a very real chance they could face elimination Tuesday in Game 4. It would be a desperate situation that could lead to desperate measures.

If the game turns into a must-win, they could decide to start ace Gerrit Cole on just three days rest. Hoping that their top gun could get them back in the series. However, ahead of Game 3, a New York MLB insider poured cold water on the possibility.

Gerrit Cole stats (2024): 8-5 record, 3.41 ERA, 1.126 ERA, 99 SO, 95.0 IP

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitching in Game 4 is not being considered

SNY MLB insider Andy Martino revealed that a source told him the Yankees “have not considered, much less discussed, the possibility of starting Gerrit Cole on three days rest in Game 4 of the World Series if they are facing elimination.”

From the start of the series, Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Gil was locked into pitch game four. And it seems that a 2-0 deficit has not changed those plans. At least not yet. “Those sources did not say that there was zero chance of that happening, but as of now, it’s not at all on the radar,” Martino wrote.

Gerrit Cole contract: Nine years, $324 million

The New York Yankees ace pitched very well in Game 1. Giving up four hits and one run over while striking out four in six innings. It will be interesting to see if plans change if the team is down 3-0 late on Monday night.

