Carlos Rodon lashes out at ‘disgusting’ New York Yankees fans unhappy with Game 2 performance versus Royals

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon lashed out Monday night at fans who threatened his family on social media after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Injuries in his debut season in Gotham led to a disastrous showing for Carlos Rodon in 2023. However, in the second year of his six-year, $162 million contract, Rodon was much better. He won 16 games and was a key part of a rotation that led the team to the best record in the American League this season.

It is why manager Aaron Boone handed him the ball in Game 2 of their Divisional Series against the Royals. However, he struggled on Monday night. Giving up seven hits and four runs in 3.2 innings. With expectations high for the Yankees and a favorable path set up for the team to reach the World Series, it seems some New York fans took their frustration to ugly places yesterday.

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon lashes out at deranged fans that threatened his family

DM’s already willlllld. I love interacting with everyone, but there’s no place for this shit. pic.twitter.com/VnXJLNDMgx — Ashley Rodón (@AshleyRodon) October 8, 2024

Following their 4-2 loss, members of the media revealed to Rodon that his wife Ashley had posted screenshots on X from angry fans threatening her and their son in direct messages. While the pitcher doesn’t believe the DMs came from true Yankees fans, he could not hold back his frustration from the news.

“People are pretty disgusting at times. But that doesn’t explain Yankee fans. I don’t think that’s who they are,” he said [h/t NJ.com]. “I understand [fans] get frustrated with the game, but my message to fans all around is, ‘We are human as well.’ We’re not always perfect. Let’s not forget this is just a game and don’t threaten people’s families.”

Game 3 of the New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals series takes place on Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET on TBS.

