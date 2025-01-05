Top MLB insider explains why New York Mets have the leverage in Pete Alonso chase, Angels and Giants fake contenders

A prominent MLB insider recently poured cold water on the idea of the New York Mets losing Pete Alonso to the Los Angeles Angels or San Francisco Giants in free agency.

This has been an eventful last couple of months for the Mets. Heading into the offseason, the front office had a lengthy to-do list that included filling three spots in the starting rotation. While they addressed that concern, they also signed New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto to the largest contract in sports history.

While it has been a very productive last couple of months, there is one big issue left on the front office’s agenda: Pete Alonso. The team and its fan base would like him back. However, data-driven team president David Stearns is weary of giving a long-term deal to a 30-year-old right-handed hitting first baseman.

In December it looked like New York would lose the elite slugger to an interested team in MLB free agency. However, reports have claimed other clubs have similar concerns as the Mets front office. And it is why they have pivoted to filling their first base needs with other players. It’s opened the door to an unexpected Mets and Alonso reunion.

Yet, the latest rumors claim the two sides are still far apart on a deal. And the San Franciso Giants and Los Angeles Angeles are reportedly sniffing around the four-time All-Star. However, this week, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal scoffed at the idea of the two West Coast teams having a real chance of signing the first baseman.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

New York Mets have all the leverage in Pete Alonso negotiations?

“I still see the Mets as the logical place [for Pete Alonso]. You’re going to hear about other teams. The Angels, the Giants, whatever,” Rosenthal said with an eye roll on the “Foul Territory” podcast. “I don’t know if any of those are that real. Could it turn out that way? I’m not going to rule it out.

“But the Mets are the team that developed him. The team that has thrived with him. A team that understands he can play in the New York market. Which not every player can.”

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Four years, $120 million

Rosenthal admitted Alonso is not a player who deserves a massive $300 million deal. Or one for as much as six years — which he is allegedly seeking. That is why he expects a pact that will be shorter but make the 30-year-old the highest-paid first baseman per year, ever. The current record-holder is Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, who makes $27 million per season.

