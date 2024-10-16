Wild Mark Vientos playoff stat puts young New York Mets star in same company as MLB legend Ken Griffey Jr.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Rising New York Mets star Mark Vientos is on the verge of breaking a wild MLB playoffs record currently held by one of the greatest players of all time, Ken Griffey Jr.

After two seasons where he struggled to hold on to a roster spot, Mark Vientos’ 2024 is the epitome of a breakout season. The 24-year-old notched career bests in home runs (24), doubles (22), RBIs (71) and average (.266) this season. However, one of the most impressive parts of his year has been his outstanding play during the MLB playoffs.

Through his first nine playoff games, the Mets third baseman has three home runs, 11 RBIs, and a 1.086 OPS. It is fair to wonder if New York would even be in the National League Championship Series without him. Let alone be entering Game 3 on Wednesday with the series tied at 1-1.

This fall the youngster is solidifying his place in New York Mets lore. However, he is also closing in on making some special MLB history. Heading into tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, he has a league-leading 14 hits. In six of his nine postseason games, he’s posted more than one base knock.

Mark Vientos stats (Playoffs): .378 AVG, .410 OBP, .676 SLG, 1.086 OPS, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 6 R

New York Mets slugger Mark Vientos could soon own rare MLB playoffs record

In a Tuesday column on the impressive play of Vientos this fall, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman dropped an interesting nugget about what the New York Mets prospect is close to doing.

“In October, he leads baseball in hits (14) and RBIs (11). Vientos has six multi-hit games in his first nine career postseason contests. The only player with more in MLB history is Ken Griffey Jr. (seven multi-hit games in 1995).” Jon Heyman

To a couple of generations of MLB fans, Ken Griffey Jr. is the greatest baseball player they have ever seen. His name is thrown in every baseball GOAT debate, along with Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Willie Mayes. For Vientos to have the chance to pass a baseball immortal for a postseason record is a truly special moment in a career that is still in its early chapters.

