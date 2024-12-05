New York Mets lose key pitcher to Sacramento Athletics? A’s shockingly hand out record-breaking deal to former Yankees ace

The New York Mets lost one of their best pitchers to the Sacramento Athletics on Thursday. That is not a misprint, and the former Oakland A’s handed out big money to the talented starter.

Right now the Mets, and much of the baseball world, are focused on the free agent chase for New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. After increasing his already high value with an MVP -level season in 2024, the outfielder is expected to get a huge pay bump this offseason.

The Mets are one of the few teams in the league that can beat any club in a bidding war. And after coming a couple of wins short of the World Series this year, a case could be made that Soto is a player worth splurging on to a historic level.

The only problem is while they focus on Soto there is a possibility New York could lose out on other free agents that interest them. As well as players from their 2024 team that are up for grabs to the highest bidder this winter. And that is exactly what happened on Thursday. When a surprising team swooped in and lured away one of their best pitchers.

Luis Severino stats (2024): 11-7 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.242 WHIP, 161 strikeouts, 182.0 innings pitched

New York Mets lose Luis Severino to Sacramento A’s

“Right-hander Luis Severino and the Athletics are in agreement on a three-year, $67 million free agent contract that is the largest guarantee in the franchise’s history, ,” ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed today.

After a disastrous season in his final year with the Yankees, Severino signed a one year, $13 million deal with the Mets a year ago. And in 2024 he was worth every penny as he was one of the more reliable arms for them throughout the season. He made his most starts (31) since his All-Star seasons in 2017 and ’18.

Luis Severino contract: Three years, $67 million

The former Oakland Athletics were rumored to spend far more than usual this offseason. And this deal is proof of those reports. The 30-year-old will slot in as their new ace for their three year stint in Sacramento before they finalize a planned move to Las Vegas in 2028.

