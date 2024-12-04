MLB insider proposes bold New York Mets trade for 3-time All-Star pitcher that includes frustrating prospect Brett Baty

An MLB insider for ESPN recently proposed an interesting New York Mets trade that would see them move on from Brett Baty and add a three-time All-Star pitcher.

The Mets 2024 campaign created a renewed level of excitement around the team. They entered the year looking to pay down debt and be competitive. Instead, they ended the season among the four best teams in baseball. That is why this will be a pivotal next few weeks for the franchise.

Obviously, New York Yankees star Juan Soto has been a top priority for the organization over the last couple of weeks. However, the roster has several holes to fill, especially in the starting rotation. They addressed that issue earlier this week when they signed veteran innings eater Frankie Montas.

On Tuesday, ESPN MLB reporter David Schoenfield proposed an interesting trade idea for a veteran impact pitcher from the American League. And it would include moving on from frustrating prospect Brett Baty.

Brett Baty stats (Career): 169 games, .215 AVG, .282 OBP, .325 SLG, .607 OPS, 15 HR, 55 RBI, 60 R

Should the New York Mets target Luis Castillo trade this winter?

The Mets agreed to a deal with Frankie Montas, but still have one or maybe two holes to fill in the rotation,” Schoenfield began by writing. “They could go to the high-rent district and sign Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, but maybe a trade makes more sense, as [Luis] Castillo, with three years of team control, is a safer bet than signing a player to a huge long-term deal.

“The Mariners could roll the dice on Brett Baty — who doesn’t have a spot on the Mets — to fill third base, with another prospect or two included as well.”

Luis Castillo stats (2024): 11-12 record, 3.64 ERA, 1.169 WHIP, 175 strikeouts, 175.1 innings pitched

Brett Baty was viewed as one of the best prospects in the New York Mets system entering 2024. However, in 169 appearances over the last three seasons, he has not been able to make an impact on the big league level as he did in the minors. And with Mark Vientos having a big season in 2024, he seems to have third base on lock going forward.

The Seattle Mariners badly need affordable players with hitting upside. They could also feel they have enough pitching depth to move on from the $72 million still owed to Castillo and use that money to further boost the lineup.

