MLB executive warns Juan Soto will be the ‘Aaron Rodgers of Queens’ if New York Mets don’t win

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

An MLB executive issued a pointed warning to Juan Soto and the New York Mets following their record-breaking contract.

Soto shocked the baseball world by signing a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets — spurning the New York Yankees after just one season in the Bronx.

The contract stands as the largest in professional sports history, surpassing Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023. Unlike Ohtani’s heavily deferred contract, Soto’s contract includes no deferrals.

Despite landing the premier free agent, the Mets have work remaining. They’re seeking a front-line starting pitcher and must decide whether to retain Pete Alonso or pursue a new first baseman.

The pressure to win immediately now falls squarely on Soto and the Mets.

MLB executive warns Juan Soto won’t be remembered fondly if he doesn’t win with New York Mets

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In his lone Yankees season, Soto led the team to their first World Series appearance since 2009. He finished third in MVP voting after hitting 41 home runs with a .989 OPS and 7.9 WAR.

Previously, Soto won a World Series with the Washington Nationals in 2019 during his second MLB season. In that postseason run, he hit five home runs, drove in 14 runs, scored 12 times, and posted a .927 OPS across 17 games.

However, one MLB executive warned about potential consequences if Soto doesn’t succeed with the Mets.

“The Mets better win or he’s going to be the Aaron Rodgers of Queens,” the executive told the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Rodgers comparison stems from the quarterback’s tumultuous New York Jets tenure. Acquired from the Green Bay Packers before the 2023 season, Rodgers was expected to be the franchise’s savior. The Jets entered Week 1’s Monday Night Football game against the San Francisco 49ers as Super Bowl favorites, but their season derailed when Rodgers suffered an Achilles tear four plays into his debut.

The situation deteriorated further in 2024. The Jets’ 3-10 record led to the dismissal of their head coach and general manager, extending their playoff drought to 14 seasons. Reports suggest owner Woody Johnson may not bring Rodgers back for 2025.

While Soto seems unlikely to experience a Rodgers-like decline with the Mets, Queens fans will demand World Series success in the coming years.

