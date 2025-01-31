New York Mets reportedly have edge over Chicago Cubs at landing elite pitcher

The New York Mets and Chicago Cubs are reportedly engaged in a bidding war to land a premier starting pitcher.

The Mets desperately need a true No. 1 starter atop their rotation. Their projected starters include Kodai Senga, Sean Manaea, David Peterson, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes — the latter a former reliever for the New York Yankees.

The Cubs aim to upgrade a rotation featuring All-Star Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and recently signed Matthew Boyd.

With the free-agent market dwindling, both teams are interested in trading for this elite ace.

New York Mets, Chicago Cubs both angling for No. 1 starter

According to New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman, both the Mets and Cubs have reached out to the San Diego Padres about Dylan Cease, who will become a free agent after the 2025 season.

Heyman reports the Padres might prefer the Mets’ prospects in a potential deal.

“While [Chicago’s] prospect list is ranked higher, with highly regarded third base prospect Matt Shaw understandably off-limits in rental deals, the Padres may prefer the Mets’ list, including Brandon Sproat, Jett Williams and Luisangel Acuña,” writes Heyman.

The Mets’ pursuit of Cease comes after they opted not to chase Corbin Burnes or Max Fried earlier this offseason.

If the Padres do trade Cease — and Michael King — they could look to sign free agents Nick Pivetta or Jack Flaherty to bolster their rotation. While no deal appears imminent, Cease would represent a major rotation upgrade for either franchise.

Cease has established himself as one of baseball’s best starters. Over six seasons with the Chicago White Sox and Padres, Cease has made 156 starts, compiling a 57-46 record with a 3.75 ERA and 114 ERA+. The right-hander has struck out 1,016 batters in 847⅓ innings, averaging 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while accumulating a 15.9 WAR and earning two top-five Cy Young finishes.

