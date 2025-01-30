MLB rumor reveals Atlanta Braves battling New York Mets in trade chase for pair of All-Star-level pitchers

A new report claims the Atlanta Braves are attempting to land one of two All-Star-level pitchers rumored to be on the trade block. However, they are competing with division rivals the New York Mets in the trade chase.

The Braves took an understandable step back last season. Early in a campaign, they hoped would end in another 100-win season and title contention, they lost top stars Ronald Acuna and Spencer Strider to season-ending injuries. Despite the losses, they nevertheless extended their streak of playoff appearances to seven straight years.

Related: MLB insider predicts Max Scherzer will sign with Atlanta Braves

Braves fans hoped they would add to the roster with the usual savvy moves from the front office. Especially, since they lost All-Star Max Fried and veteran starter Charlie Morton in free agency. However, it has been a very quiet offseason for the team. That was until last week when they made a solid move by signing 11-year veteran Jurickson Profar following a career year.

Well, it looks like Atlanta may not be done making notable moves, and they could take advantage of a playoff team from last season that is willing to move some good players to cut payroll.

Dylan Cease stats (2024): 14-11 record, 3.47 ERA, 1.067 WHIP, 224 strikeouts, 189.1 innings pitched

Are the Atlanta Braves in the hunt for Dylan Cease or Michael King trades?

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The San Diego Padres have long been considered a mid-market club. And after a few years of big spending, there have been reports they are looking to slash payroll. And that talented pitchers Dylan Cease and Michael Kings could be up for grabs.

Well, on Wednesday, Sports Illustrated MLB insider Pat Ragazzo reported that the Atlanta Braves are among the teams in pursuit of the two pitchers. He also claimed that division rivals the New York Mets are also looking at adding either arm.

Michael King stats (2024): 13-9 record, 2.95 ERA, 1.192 WHIP, 201 strikeouts, 173.2 innings pitched

Both men are in the final year of their contracts. Reports have alleged that the asking price for former Cy Young contender Dylan Cease is high. King is likely to come at a more reasonable price after having a breakout year in his return to being a starter in 2024. However,

Related: Atlanta Braves to be without star player for first month of season