Atlanta Braves to be without star player for first month of season

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Braves have made their first free agency splash of a quiet offseason, signing outfielder Jurickson Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract.

Profar, who earned his first All-Star selection in 2024 with the San Diego Padres, will join one of baseball’s elite outfields alongside center fielder Michael Harris II, the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year, and right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., the 2023 NL MVP.

The veteran outfielder revitalized his career in San Diego after the Colorado Rockies released him in August 2023. Following the Rockies’ decision, he signed a minor league contract with the Padres before securing a one-year, $1 million deal for 2024.

A former top prospect, Profar flourished last season, slashing .280/.380/.459 with a 134 OPS+, 24 home runs, and a 3.6 WAR. This performance led to his lucrative contract with the Braves.

“We assess the free-agent market and trade market at the beginning of the offseason, based on last year, and we had Jurickson as the second-best free-agent bat (behind Juan Soto),” said Alex Anthopoulos, Braves general manager and president of baseball operations, via The Athletic. “Just based off the season last year. That’s how good we thought he played and performed.”

Profar’s signing comes at a crucial time as the Braves prepare to open the season without one of their star players.

Related: Atlanta Braves Sign All-Star Jurickson Profar: 6 Winners And Losers, Including Philadelphia Phillies

Four-time All-Star to miss first month of season for Atlanta Braves

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin and David O’Brien, Acuña will miss approximately the first month of the season while recovering from ACL surgery that limited him to 49 games in 2024. This marks his second ACL surgery, with the first occurring in 2021 during the Braves’ World Series championship run.

“The Braves plan for switch hitting Profar to play left field and Jarred Kelenic and Bryan De La Cruz to compete in right field until Acuña returns, though Kelenic will have a chance to be the primary player there in Acuña’s absence,” The Athletic reports. “Kelenic could become a fourth outfielder when Acuña is back, and Acuña likely will need some days off, as the Braves are expected to be more cautious with his workload in his first year back from surgery than they were in 2022 when he struggled at times with inflammation and uncertainty after his right ACL surgery.”

Despite Acuña’s injury last season, the Braves reached the playoffs before being eliminated by the San Diego Padres in two games.

In seven seasons with Atlanta, Acuña has posted impressive numbers: a .289/.379/.525 slash line, 139 OPS+, 165 home runs, and 196 stolen bases. He made history in 2023 as MLB’s first player to record 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases in a single season.

Related: New rumor reveals low-cost star Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles targeting to replace Corbin Burnes and Max Fried

