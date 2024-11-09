MLB insider shockingly proposes New York Mets, Yankees should trade for this former All-Star

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Could Carlos Correa actually end up on the New York Mets after all this time? According to one MLB insider, it’s certainly a possibility.

New York Post’s Joel Sherman proposed that both the Mets and the New York Yankees should make a play for the current Minnesota Twins shortstop.

The Mets were ready to sign Correa to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the 2022 season, but he failed a physical. He was also set to ink a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, but didn’t pass their physical either.

Correa ended up going back to the Twins at six years, $200 million.

Correa has dealt with a litany of injuries throughout his career. A metal plate was put into his right leg following a scary injury while in the minors in 2014. Correa was on the injured list in 2023 and 2024 due to plantar fasciitis — once in his right foot and once in his left — and he also deals with a chronic back condition.

Sherman revealed that the Twins would be open to moving the oft-injured Correa.

“If they came at us, we’re open-minded to anything,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey told Sherman. “Obviously Carlos has a full no-trade clause. We love him. We’re always open-minded when team teams hit us on all of our players. We’ve been hit on Carlos before, we’ve been hit on Byron [Buxton] before, we’ve been hit on Royce [Lewis] before. That’s not shocking to anybody, but we hold an extremely high bar to even start that conversation, and I still feel like those guys are critical to our success.”

Even though Correa plays shortstop, he was originally willing to move to third base alongside Francisco Lindor, one of his closest friends. If that does somehow happen, Mark Vientos could move over to first base to replace Pete Alonso.

Why would Carlos Correa make sense for the New York Yankees?

On the Yankees’ side, Sherman believes Correa would be a “worthwhile risk” for the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees could talk to Correa about moving to third to play alongside shortstop Anthony Volpe, which would help preserve him. In this situation, Jazz Chisholm Jr. could move back to second base.

“People who have played with Correa will tell you he is obsessed with winning and trying to make the Hall of Fame — both clearer shots with a New York team, especially if the Twins suggest that his contract at their current payroll will lead to at least a soft rebuild — a message to not use his no-trade clause as a preventative measure,” Sherman wrote.

Correa still has four years and $128 million left on his contract.

Over his three seasons with the Twins, Correa has played in 357 out of 486 games. During that time, he has posted an .804 OPS, 124 OPS+, with 54 home runs, 73 doubles, and 185 runs scored.

Correa, a three-time All-Star, was a World Series champion with the Houston Astros in 2017.

