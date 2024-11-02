MLB insider predicts New York Mets will spend more than $500 million this offseason, but not on Juan Soto

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

An MLB insider predicts the New York Mets will invest more than half a billion dollars this offseason, though not in pursuit of marquee free agent Juan Soto.

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden, former general manager of the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals, predicts Mets owner Steve Cohen will shell out big-money contracts to pitchers Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, while also retaining Pete Alonso.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

“The Mets focus on starting pitching in free agency and manage to sign both Corbin Burnes and Max Fried to long-term contracts while also bringing back first baseman Pete Alonso, dropping more than half a billion in future salary commitments to land the trio,” Bowden wrote.

Burnes, a Cy Young Award winner, excelled with the Baltimore Orioles after his acquisition from the Milwaukee Brewers, posting a 2.92 ERA and 128 ERA+ with 181 strikeouts over 194⅓ innings.

Fried earned his second All-Star selection with the Atlanta Braves this past season, recording a 3.25 ERA and 128 ERA+ with 166 strikeouts across 174⅓ innings, though injury concerns persist.

Alonso, a beloved homegrown talent hoping to remain in Queens, completed his fourth All-Star season with the Mets, hitting 34 home runs.

The Mets will be able to spend lavishly this offseason without having to worry much about tax threshold implications. According to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, the Mets have around $180 million coming off the books. The Mets could have upwards of 13 free agents, including Alonso. Additionally, they’ll shed the dead money from Max Scherzer’s and Justin Verlander’s contracts.

New York Mets will be player for Juan Soto

Despite Bowden’s prediction, the New York mets will be serious players for Juan Soto’s services. The 26-year-old superstar will most likely command a contract in the $600 million range.

The New York Yankees are hoping Soto will want to stay in the Bronx after he had the best season of his career. He hit 41 home runs, with 128 runs scored, 109 RBI, with a .989 OPS, 178 OPS+, and 7.9 WAR.

Soto might’ve been the American League MVP if not for teammate Aaron Judge.

Soto also helped carry the Yankees’ offense throughout the playoffs, going 16-for-49, with four home runs, nine RBI, 12 runs scored, 14 walks, and 31 total bases.

Cohen will most-assuredly be backing up the Brink’s truck for Soto. Yankees fans are hoping Hal Steinbrenner will be doing the same.

