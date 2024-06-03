New York Mets owe a staggering amount of dead money in 2024, higher than Oakland A’s payroll

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets had the highest payroll in MLB history in 2023. One year later, out of the playoff picture, the Mets are paying more to players not on their roster than the entire Oakland Athletics payroll.

Many of the Mets’ big offseason moves backfired. Contracts handed out to Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and James McCann all blew up in the organization’s face. However, New York’s decision to extend Jeff McNeil ($50 million over 4 years) and what they are paying Pete Alonso this season have been more costly than beneficial.

The Mets were able to shed some of their biggest contracts in 2023, trading Verlander to the Houston Astros and Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. However, just as will happen with any trade made this summer, New York is still responsible for covering a significant portion of the salary.

As reported by USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the team’s recent decision to designate Omar Narvaez for assignment this past week pushed the Mets’ dead money to $77.4 million this season.

Courtesy of Spotrac, the Mets’ dead money this season ($77.4 million) is almost equal to some of the lowest MLB payrolls in 2024 tracked by FanGraphs.

New York Mets dead money 2024 Lowest MLB payrolls 2024

Max Scherzer: $30.833 million

$30.833 million Justin Verlander: $25 million

$25 million James McCann: $8 million

$8 million Omar Narvaez: $7.5 million

$7.5 million Joey Wendle: $2 million

$2 million Bobby Bonilla: $1.193 million

$1.193 million Phil Bickford: $217,741 Oakland A’s: $61 million

$61 million Pittsburgh Pirates: $84 million

$84 million Tampa Bay Rays: $97 million

$97 million Baltimore Orioles: $97 million

$97 million Cleveland Guardians: $99 million

While some of these figures will come off the books in 2025, New York could also be adding new names to the list of players it is paying who are no longer on the roster. Starling Marte ($20.5 million salary in 2025) and McNeil ($15.75 million) are just a few of the Mets trade candidates who the organization might have to attach salary with to move this summer.

Obviously, Mets owner Steve Cohen can afford to cover the costs and the dead money is why New York still has one of the highest payrolls in baseball. However, it could influence the team’s willingness to attach money via trade this summer which would mean receiving less quality prospects in return as sellers.

