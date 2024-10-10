Major Mitchell Robinson update confirms New York Knicks trade for KAT was necessary stroke of genius

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A new update on the health of New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson furthers the narrative that their surprise trade for Karl-Anthony Towns last week was a stroke of genius.

The Knicks are in the early stages of building chemistry for what they hope will be a championship team this season. They already had a strong squad after last season. However, during the offseason New York made not one, but two blockbuster trades to bolster their starting five.

Related: New York Knicks game today – Get details on the Knicks upcoming preseason games

While both took many NBA observers by surprise, their deal for Karl-Anthony Towns last week stunned the basketball world since it came just days before the start of training camp. Following the original reports about the deal, all indications were that the organization was motivated to make the trade due to a major void at center.

The Knicks lost starting center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency this summer. Then it was revealed in September that his replacement, Mitchell Robinson, has had a slow recovery from offseason surgery. The hope was the big man could maybe return in December. However, an update on his health backs up why the trade for Towns was a smart decision.

Shamas Charania reveals New York Knicks won’t have Mitchell Robinson for the rest of 2024

https://twitter.com/FirstTake/status/1844399804937281944

“The Knicks, they needed a five. A lot of that is because, I’m told Mitchell Robinson will be out the remainder of this calendar year, 2024,” ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Thursday. “He will aim for his season debut in January. He had two ankle surgeries last season.

“It is imperative for him to come back in peak form and really take his time from these injuries. They’re hopeful he’s going to be back and [head coach] Tom Thibodeau loves Mitchell Robinson defensively.”

Charania also revealed that the Knicks and Timberwolves had been talking about a Towns trade off-and-on since the NBA Draft in June. Furthermore, the expectation is that Robinson and Towns playing together in the front court is the plan for New York.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old has a lengthy injury history. And a return in January seems optimistic if they want him to be in peak form. He can’t even be trusted when he is ready to play. While Towns is nowhere near the defender Robinson is, he still gives the team an elite player at the five spot. Something they would have had nothing close to if not for the trade last week.

Related: Where do Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns rank among the 50 best NBA players in 2024-25