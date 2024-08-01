NBA insider provides update on potential of Julius Randle trade from the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have done a ton of business thus far this summer. That includes trading for star forward Mikal Bridges and signing Jalen Brunson to a team-friendly contract extension.

It appears that extensions will be the name of the game moving forward, too. That includes Bridges potentially joining Brunson in doing the Knicks a solid with a below-market extension.

But what about All-Star forward Julius Randle? Where does he fit into the equation?

Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that there is “no indication” that the Knicks plan on trading Randle this summer despite him being on an expiring contract.

Randle holds a $30.9 million player option for the 2025-26. It’s an option he’s almost certainly going to decline in order to hit free agency next summer.

New York Knicks unlikely to extend Julius Randle

In the very same report, Katz indicates that an extension is highly unlikely for Randle this summer.

“Unless Randle, 29, is willing to take a substantial discount, it is difficult to find an agreement that makes sense for both sides,” report on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks.

New York can offer Randle a $181.5 million extension this summer that would create a $40.5 million salary for the 2025-26 season.

While the team does have NBA title aspirations, this might be too high for them to go given Brunson’s extension and the likely deal Bridges will sign ahead of next season.

The three-time All-Star played just 46 games this past season due to a shoulder injury. That could also have a role in the Knicks’ thought process moving forward this summer.