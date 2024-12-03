Surprising New York Knicks rumor claims team made play for future Hall-of-Famer before adding Mikal Bridges and re-signing OG Anunoby

A surprising New York Knicks rumor claims the organization had a legitimate interest in a trade for a future Hall-of-Famer this summer. But instead pivoted to a trade for Mikal Bridges and re-signing OG Anunoby.

The Knicks had a very busy summer. They locked up Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, and head coach Tom Thibodeau to new long-term deals. And they pulled off a pair of surprising blockbuster trades for Nets star Mikal Bridges and Timberwolves great Karl-Anthony Towns.

Related: Where do the New York Knicks land in our latest NBA power rankings?

They were bold steps by the organization, and so far, so good. Entering Tuesday they own a 12-8 record despite expected bumps in the road as they try to assimilate a pair of All-Star talents into a mix of players that helped earn the No. 2 seed in the East last season.

However, a new report suggests things could have been a bit different if the Knicks had gotten further down the road on a blockbuster trade for one of the best players of the last decade.

Jimmy Butler stats (2024): 18.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 33% 3PT

New York Knicks allegedly checked in about Jimmy Butler trade this summer

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

During the summer, there were rumblings that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was in search of a new long-term contract. However, the organization did not seem interested in locking themselves into a new multi-year deal with the 35-year-old.

It led to speculation in June that he could be traded and the Golden State Warriors and several other teams were linked to a potential deal. But, a new report claims the New York Knicks were also a team that checked in about a potential deal.

Jimmy Butler contract: $48 million in 2024, $52 million player option in 2025

“The New York Knicks expressed interest in Butler this past summer,” sources said” Hoops Hype NBA insider Michael Scotto reported. “However, talks didn’t go far beyond exploratory interest before the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Nets, who were much more willing to make a trade than the Heat at the time.”

A Butler deal would have had a big effect on the Knicks’ roster plans in the summer. Bridges or Anunoby would not be on the team today. And it probably would have made them think differently about bringing on Karl-Anthony Towns’ massive contract in trade in the fall.

Related: New York Knicks reportedly made a play for key player from Golden State Warriors last title team during the summer