New York Knicks reportedly made a play for key player from Golden State Warriors last title team during the summer

An interesting New York Knicks rumor reveals the team actually attempted a move for a key member of the Golden State Warriors 2022 title team during the summer.

The Knicks had a very active offseason. After earning the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs last season the franchise made a pair of monster trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to bolster the roster for a title run before the season.

However, for much of the summer, the organization was in pursuit of centers. Firstly, because they lost starting center Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. But secondly, because his replacement in the starting five, Mitchell Robinson, would not be ready until 2025 following offseason surgery.

The organization was linked to several players on the trade market, including Utah Jazz big man Walker Kessler. However, on Monday, Hoops Hype NBA insider Michael Scotto revealed that the Knicks were among several teams that were in discussions with the Golden State Warriors for veteran center Kevon Looney.

Kevon Looney stats (2024): 5.5 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.4 APG, 0.8 SPG

Could the New York Knicks revisit a Kevon Looney trade?

Looney was a first-round pick for the Warriors in the 2015 NBA Draft. For many years, the team had very high hopes for the former UCLA talent. And he seemed to finally be turning a major corner in the 2021-22 season starting in 80 games during the team’s run to another NBA title that year.

However, injuries have been a constant hindrance for him, and in his 10th season with the team, it seems like Warriors management has moved on from their hopes of him anchoring the middle of their lineup. But it is understandable why various teams would interested in acquiring him.

Kevon Looney contract: One year, $8 million

He is only 28-year-old and a different system and mindset could bring out a lot of untapped potential. However, when it comes to the New York Knicks, the team may only revisit a trade if either Mitchell Robinson or Precious Achiuwa suffers a significant injury before the trade deadline. But he is a name to keep in mind if they are looking for a big man in February.

